Is UFC scripted? Know it all as parent company Endeavor buys Vince McMahon's WWE

News broke recently that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. was closing in on a ground-breaking deal to acquire Vince McMahon's WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) for 9.3 billion USD.

Endeavor also owns the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), valued at 12.1 billion USD. Consequently, the new conglomerate will be valued at over 21.4 billion dollars. Thus, in a sense, the two companies, popularly conceived as vastly different industries with unique products, have merged, opening the door for many exciting opportunities.

ESPN @espn



More es.pn/434VPb8 WWE and the company that runs the UFC will combine to create a $21.4B sports entertainment company.More WWE and the company that runs the UFC will combine to create a $21.4B sports entertainment company.More ⤵️ es.pn/434VPb8

Why is the merger news such a massive surprise? Wrestling and MMA are considered two different sports. In the case of the former, it is a well-documented fact that WWE is scripted entertainment.

However, the UFC is an entirely different ballgame because none of the outcomes are pre-determined. It's just two fierce competitors beating each other to a pulp. There are rules and regulations, e.g., no low-blows or biting, but the intent is clear.

In this regard, many in popular culture believe that the UFC is more "real" than WWE because no stretch of the imagination can script it.

One must also note that there are several similarities. Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey represented successful cross-overs as they graced the Octagon and the squared circle. UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment events tend to be spectacular, especially the ones that are heavily advertised and sponsored.

WWE's content is not expected to change much

As of the time of writing, the immediate impact of this merger will be confined to the world of business, trade, and commerce. No significant changes are expected in terms of content and the managerial staff.

Although Endeavor holds a 51% controlling interest, Vince McMahon will remain the Executive Chairman. Likewise, Nick Khan will serve as the president of WWE. Furthermore, Dana White remains the president of the UFC.

The official statement made by Endeavor didn't draw much attention to Triple H, but recent reports claim that he will continue his role as Chief Content Executive of the Stamford-based company. Thus, wrestling fans need not fret, as Hunter will continue to entertain them thoroughly every week.

However, seeing if this new arrangement would allow for enthralling cross-overs would be intriguing. Conor McGregor vs. Roman Reigns is a fantasy dream match, but it could become a reality now.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes