Details on Triple H's role in WWE following recent sale of the company - Reports 

Reports have suggested that Triple H is set to remain as WWE's Chief Executive Officer following the company's recent acquisition by Endeavor.

Endeavor, also the parent company of UFC, will form a new organization comprising WWE and the popular MMA promotion. Vince McMahon will be the executive chairman of the new sports and live entertainment company, while Nick Khan will likely be the new president of World Wrestling Entertainment.

After the announcement, many were concerned that Triple H would leave his position as head of WWE creative and CCO. However, according to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, The Game "will continue his role as Chief Content Executive of WWE."

The Game and his team produced a highly successful two-day WrestleMania event this past weekend. Many fans hailed the show as one of the best iterations of the marque event in recent memory.

Triple H comments on WrestleMania 39 Night Two's main event result

In the closing match of WrestleMania 39 Night Two, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after he beat a valiant Cody Rhodes.

While many thought Rhodes would be the one to end Reigns' incredible run as champion, Triple H explained in the post-show presser why the result did not go the way many expected.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say, 'How could that happen, or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In WWE, the story never finishes," said Triple H.

The King of Kings added:

"Tomorrow night on RAW in a sold-out Crypto.com Arena, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter, but the story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends." [29:28 - 30:30] (H/T [Sportskeeda)

After defeating Cody Rhodes last night, Roman Reigns' run as the undisputed champion has reached new heights.

How would you rate WrestleMania 39 out of 10? Let us know in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes