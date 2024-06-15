Is Uncle Howdy returning at WWE Clash at the Castle with new faction?

Fans are eagerly anticipating Uncle Howdy's return, and some are pondering whether his new faction will arrive at WWE Clash at the Castle. Several teasers over the past few months indicate they are coming soon.

However, that won't happen this Saturday (June 15) at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The latest clue suggests the stable will debut on the upcoming episode of RAW (Monday, June 17) at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. So, no, according to several clues, Uncle Howdy won't return at Clash at the Castle with his rumored new faction.

The faction's debut has been teased with QR codes appearing on TV. One appeared on SmackDown tonight and warned the roster that 'the reckoning will be inevitable.'

Uncle Howdy's group is rumored to feature Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. They will likely form the Wyatt 6 stable that will take inspiration from the Bray Wyatt universe.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that the stable was scheduled to film vignettes for their unveiling this week. This further suggests their debut on RAW, and fans could get another teaser at WWE Clash at the Castle to heighten intrigue.

Uncle Howdy's character must be handled properly amid his rumored post-WWE Clash at the Castle return

Bo Dallas's first run as Uncle Howdy drew criticism from fans unsure of the creative direction. Bray Wyatt was a creative genius, but his alliance with the mysterious character was never explained.

Bray Wyatt sadly passed away in August 2023, and Bo Dallas hasn't appeared in the company since. The character was put on the shelf but will return, and there is pressure on it to succeed.

Using a stable to bring the character back is a clever touch that should work with the superstars reportedly involved. Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross have experience in dark factions such as the Wyatt Family and Sanity.

Uncle Howdy was seemingly headed for a WrestleMania match with Bray Wyatt until the latter's unfortunate passing. Alexa Bliss was also set to return in a monster gimmick. She was going to partner up with Wyatt again, but she got pregnant and scuppered those plans, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will need to use his years of experience in the business to make the Wyatt Six faction work. It could go one or two ways, as fans may like the Eater of Worlds connection. That said, such stables have sometimes struggled to click with the WWE Universe.