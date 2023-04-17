Is Vince McMahon behind 35-year-old star's WWE Raw absence? The update you must know

Vince McMahon’s reported involvement in the creative direction of WWE RAW became a hot topic after WrestleMania 39. The chairman is said to have made drastic changes to the script that reportedly led to a walkout from a top star in the middle of the show.

Coincidentally, the back-to-back RAWs also didn’t feature a former NXT Champion who’s now part of the main roster. Johnny Gargano didn’t show up on either show, even though he’s been a staple part of the red brand since his return to the company in August 2022.

For those wondering whether Vince McMahon has anything to do with Gargano’s absence, rest assured that isn’t the case. According to Fightful Select, the Rebel Heart has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has forced him to take some time off.

“Fightful Select has learned that Gargano re-aggravated the shoulder injury that had him sidelined for much of January. After only having a couple of matches his first few weeks back, Gargano ended up wrestling a dozen matches after March 4,” the report said.

The report further noted that Gargano re-aggravated his injury following his performance at the Men’s Royal Rumble match on January 28, 2023. The company believes that he can heal his shoulder with physical therapy instead of opting for surgery.

Gargano last wrestled at NXT Stand & Deliver. The former NXT Champion squared off against Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match at the April 1 Premium Live Event.

Vince McMahon will still have a say in WWE creative after the Endeavor acquisition

Vince McMahon’s reported rehash of the WWE RAW script has led to speculations that the boss has regained complete control of his company. During an interview with CNBC, the billionaire himself confirmed that he’d oversee things from a higher level.

“Yes and no, on a higher level, yes, in the weeds, which I have always been in the weeds in the past, no, can’t do that.”

Nick Khan recently stated that Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanual wanted Vince McMahon back as chairman after WWE’s merger with UFC. It remains to be seen what McMahon will have in store for WWE RAW tonight.

