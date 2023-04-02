WWE NXT Stand & Deliver kicked off WrestleMania weekend, and the kickoff show saw Tyler Bate & Chase U defeat The Schism to retain control of their university. We got a little intro from Pretty Deadly talking about the upcoming matches before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results (April 1, 2023): Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Zoey Stark - Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Perez took control and cleared the ring early on but was taken out by a stray ladder. Valkyria trapped Perez with a ladder in the corner before dropping Dolin on the ladder. Perez and Stratton were on the ladder, and Hartwell dropped both.

Dolin cleared the ring and placed Lyra on a ladder before dropping Stark on top of her. Hartwell took down Stratton before Stark came in and hit her with some big moves. Stark climbed up top, but Perez dragged her down and hit the PopRox.

Dolin drove the champ's head onto the ladders and hit a crucifix bomb before she dropped Valkyria from the top. Dolin nearly got the win, but Jace Jayne came in and dropped her in the last second.

Stratton and Perez took out the other superstars on the outside with some big dives before Hartwell was the only one left in the ring. Indi struggled to get up the ladder before Dexter Lumis from RAW showed up and helped her up the ladder on his shoulder, and she picked up the win!

Result: Indi Hartwell won the match and became the new NXT Women's Champion

Grade: B+

Gallus (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks - NXT Tag Team Title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Tony and Stacks were in control and got a big double-team move on one of the Creeds early. The Creeds sent them outside and hit big dives before taking down the champs at ringside.

We got a double doomsday spot leading up to a big dive from Brutus at ringside before things returned to the ring. The D'Angelos got two near falls on Mark Coffey before Joe Coffey showed up at ringside and dragged Stacks out of the ring to break a pin.

Tony was taken down at ringside before Stacks was tossed back in, and Gallus picked up the win to retain their title.

Result: Gallus def. Creed Brothers, Tony D'Angelo & Stacks to retain the NXT Tag Team Title

Grade: B

Wes Lee (c) vs. Axiom vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh - NXT North American Title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Wes Lee allowed JD and Ilja to start the match, and the two took things outside before Dragon Lee and Axiom took on Wes in the ring. Ilja and JD came back and hit Axiom and Dragon in the corner with chops before the Luchadors came back with some moves of their own.

Dragon Lee cleared the ring before facing off with Axiom in the ring. Wes came back and took down Dragon and Ilja before getting JD with a superkick and dropping Axiom off the ropes.

JD got a big dive to the outside and took down Dragon with the Spanish Fly and got a near fall on Wes. Dragunov stopped the ref's count before he, Axiom, and Dragon took out JD with a triple dropkick.

Dragunov was dominating in the ring while bleeding from the forehead and was about to hit a top rope move when JD came back and dropped him. Axiom wiped out JD and Ilja with a big dive to the outside before Dragon got a big double stomp on Wes on the ropes.

Axiom went for a hold on Ilja, who in turn locked in a hold on JD, and we had a literal pileup of bodies in the ring before Wes Lee came in with a huge dive. Axiom got the Golden Ratio on Wes before Dragunov nearly pinned Dragon.

Dragunov hit a superplex on Axiom for a near fall before both Lees unloaded on Ilja with kicks and strikes. Dragunov still came back with some big moves and tried for the Torpedo Moskau on Dragon, but Wes came in with the Cardiac Kick and picked up the win!

Result: Wes Lee won the match to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: A+

Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano - Unsanctioned Match at NXT Stand & Deliver

Waller attacked Gargano during his entrance, and they went over the announcers' desk, and Booker T got taken out. Back in the ring, Gargano used a trash can to beat down Waller but drove straight into the lid of the trash can off a dive.

Waller got some steel chairs and beat Gargano down with them before setting up a bunch of them at ringside. Gargano dodged the slam on the apron and suplexed Waller into the bed of chairs on the floor.

Waller powerbombed Gargano through a table before going up to Candice LeRae and taunting them. Gargano was hit with a steel chair before he came back with Kendo stick shots. Candice jumped the barricades and beat Waller up with a Kendo stick before Gargano joined in as well.

Gargano took a jab to the eye before Waller got another trash can and put it on his head before getting a Coast-to-Coast for a near fall. Waller set Gargano up on the announcers' desk and put a broken chair on his chest, but Johnny got up and tossed the chair at Waller before powerbombing him through the announcers' desk!

Waller got a low blow and a stunner for a near fall before unloading on Gargano with a steel chair. Gargano came back with a low blow and hit back with the steel chair before wrapping one around his head and hitting him with another. Johnny then locked in the GargaNo Escape before picking up the win.

Result: Johnny Gargano def. Grayson Waller

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell came out to congratulate Gargano, and the four of them celebrated before NXT Stand & Deliver continued.

Grade: A

Pretty Deadly tried to interview Tony D and Stacks but ended up getting into a fight with them.

Fallon Henley & Kiana James (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn - NXT Women's Tag Team Title match at NXT Stand & Deliver

The challengers attacked the champions before the bell, and Henley kicked things off with Dawn in the ring. Fyre was tagged in early on, as they isolated Henley in the corner before getting a near fall.

James came in with the tag and cleared the ring by sending both challengers outside and hitting a big moonsault off the apron. The champs hit a big Doomsday Device in the ring but failed to get the pin.

James wanted Jensen to give her something from her bag, but the boys hesitated, and the challengers took advantage of the distraction by hitting a Lungblower/Swanton Bomb combo before picking up the win!

Result: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn def. Fallon Henley & Kiana James to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes - NXT Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver

The match started off slow, and Carmelo got an early dropkick before Bron dodged a few aerial strikes and mocked Melo. Bron had Melo in a torture rack, but Trick Williams helped him escape.

The referee caught Trick and sent him backstage before Bron hit both Trick and Melo with a big dive to the outside. Bron got a top rope bulldog for a near fall before getting a spear, but the ref got taken out as well in the process.

Bron got the recliner in, and Melo tapped out, but there were no officials. Williams came back with the title belt and hit Bron from behind before Melo almost got the win. Bron went for the finisher, but Melo blocked it and got the Nothin' But Net for the win!

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Bron Breakker to become the new NXT Champion!

Grade: A

Show rating: A

WrestleMania weekend kicked off with a huge title change thanks to Dexter Lumis of RAW while Joe Coffey made his big return.

