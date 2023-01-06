Is Vince McMahon returning to WWE after hush money allegations? 

According to reports, Vince McMahon is plotting a WWE return, which is major news for anyone who has followed the company over the last year. His resignation in 2022 was one of the most monumental moments in WWE history, but it could all be undone in the coming months.

McMahon resigned in disgrace following allegations of paying hush money to his female employees. After he stepped down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as co-CEOs, while Triple H assumed the role of Head of Creative. They have done an excellent job of running the empire he worked to create.

However, it seems like the former Chairman is indeed working on making a grand comeback to the company. Despite his resignation, he has majority voting power because of his possession of stocks.

The Wall Street Journal report states that Vince McMahon informed the board that he planned to make a WWE return and elect him and two former associates as directors. For this to happen, three current board members will have to step down, complicating the whole thing.

McMahon's potential WWE return is something of a mixed bag. Since he stepped down from power, the product has been heading in a fresh and exciting direction. Should he return, we could see some major changes once again. However, the hush money allegations against him may make a comeback more difficult than expected.

The day Vince McMahon's WWE return seemed impossible

On July 23, 2022, the entire landscape of WWE changed when Vince McMahon stated he wouldn't ever return. He tweeted that he was retiring and thanked everyone involved in his journey.

In a tweet that went viral the second McMahon sent it, he said, "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful."

The announcement shocked the wrestling world, but amidst the allegations against him, many were conflicted regarding their stance on his retirement.

With reports emerging that fans should brace themselves for Vince McMahon's WWE return, we are back on the speculation mill. All we can do is wait and see what the upcoming weeks have for us. There is "no chance in hell" we are missing out on any developments.

