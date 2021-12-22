Vince McMahon is the most powerful man in sports entertainment. He has been steering the WWE ship for many decades and continues to take his company to new heights. How the Chairman of the Board has managed to keep WWE relevant after all these years is commendable.

However, things haven't always been straight forward. During the '90s, Vince McMahon had a war against Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling. WCW was a key rival to WWE and they competed against each other for ratings every Monday night.

Vince McMahon's WWE prevailed and he ultimately bought WCW in 2001. The purchase came after a disastrous couple of years for WCW, with a lot of mismanagement behind the scenes.

So is Vince McMahon richer than WCW founder Ted Turner?

According to Essentially Sports, Vince McMahon has a net worth of approximately $2.2 Billion. Ted Turner has a net worth of approximately $2.3 Billion. This makes Ted Turner slightly richer than the WWE Chairman.

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat 20 years ago today the Monday Night War was officially over after Vince McMahon purchased WCW from Ted Turner. Wrestling hasn’t been the same since 20 years ago today the Monday Night War was officially over after Vince McMahon purchased WCW from Ted Turner. Wrestling hasn’t been the same since https://t.co/gJ0F9XqrFk

During the Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff was WCW's Executive Producer and Senior Vice President and oversaw the business and the on-screen product.

He spoke on his 83 Weeks show about Vince McMahon sending Ted Turner letters to try and get him to dissolve WCW:

Whenever a letter would come to Ted, Bill Shaw would call me and have me come to his office and read it to me, show it to me, and laugh about it or ask about it. Vince was petitioning a lot for Ted. He was trying to embarrass Ted, trying to create some anxiety with the shareholders of Turner Broadcasting. Vince was trying to create some unrest and anxiety by being very, very critical about WCW.

Bischoff continued:

"Whenever you’d see blood in WCW, Vince would write these letters from the king’s court to Ted criticizing him... And then he’d turn around and do the same thing a month later. None of us took any of those letters very seriously, and it was pretty obvious what Vince was trying to do. We all just chuckled about it." Eric Bischoff said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Did Vince McMahon and Ted Turner appear on television together?

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot On this day in 1988, Ted Turner put pen to paper to finalize a deal to own Jim Crockett Promotions, which would be rebranded as World Championship Wrestling. Ted called Vince McMahon after he purchased the company to say, "Guess what, Vince, I'm in the 'rasslin' business!" On this day in 1988, Ted Turner put pen to paper to finalize a deal to own Jim Crockett Promotions, which would be rebranded as World Championship Wrestling. Ted called Vince McMahon after he purchased the company to say, "Guess what, Vince, I'm in the 'rasslin' business!" https://t.co/RRoqqfUhws

Being business rivals, Vince McMahon and Ted Turner never appeared on television together.

Eric Bischoff, at one stage, challenged Vince McMahon to come to WCW Nitro in the late 90's. Bischoff challenged McMahon to a fight live on television, but the WWE Chairman didn't acknowledge the challenge.

That was the only time a WCW Executive and Vince McMahon ever got close to appearing on television together during that period.

