Is Vince McMahon still involved in booking WWE shows? Here's what we know

When Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE in June 2022, fans expected major changes in the company. One such change that was expected was McMahon no longer being involved in the booking of shows and Triple H taking over.

While to the outside world, this seems to be the scenario, recent reports suggest otherwise. Per reports, despite stepping down from his position, Vince McMahon is still making heavy alterations to WWE shows. McMahon makes these changes to the shows in a remote setting.

The report further states that McMahon's growing influence in creative decisions has upset many backstage. However, the superstars have been assured that it is not McMahon, but Triple H, who is in control of all creative decisions that take place in WWE.

It is also worth noting that Vince's rise to influence started when the Endeavor Group acquired WWE. After the acquisition, WWE and UFC were merged, and Vince McMahon was named the Executive Chairman of the group that will run and oversee WWE.

Earlier this year, a major WWE star wanted Vince McMahon to book his matches

While Vince McMahon's creative decisions came under the scanner in the last few years of his reign in the company, it can't be denied that McMahon also led the company to some of its best moments. Even though there are superstars upset with the decisions McMahon made, some continue to have admiration for him.

One such superstar is former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. As per reports in January, Lesnar wanted McMahon to book his matches despite Triple H being the creative head. Under McMahon, Lesnar experienced some of the best moments in his career.

Xero News @NewsXero Also some extra news



Brock has requested Vince book his matches Also some extra news Brock has requested Vince book his matches

Hence, it is not a surprise to learn about Lesnar wanting his former boss to take control of his career. While it is not clear if Lesnar got what he wanted, many assume that McMahon made creative decisions remotely.

Former WWE Superstar once felt disrespected by Vince McMahon

Over the years, Vince McMahon developed a reputation for being quite the prankster backstage. While pranks and jokes help elevate the mood backstage, sometimes they can go wrong. Such was the case with the Worlds Strongest Man, Mark Henry.

During the end of a show in 2011, Vince McMahon sent Mark Henry to face Sin Cara at the end of a show. While waiting for his opponent to arrive, Henry saw McMahon leave in his limousine, which indicated that the boss had no intention of booking a match. Angered by this incident, Henry recently spoke about it. He said:

"I felt disrespected, I feel trivialized. Out of all the work that I did, like all of the sacrificing, and you people say, 'Oh, you got paid a lot of money.' You know what, man? I didn't get paid enough money to dummy down my pride and my respect as a man. Ain't no price for that. And when that happened, I felt like, 'Okay, I'm expendable, I'm useless to them. They don't respect me."

The Worlds Strongest Man further continued:

"Being that I am a man and that I was able to say my piece to Vince and everybody involved, like, 'Just know who I am, because that won't ever happen again. If it does, like us talking will not be an option. And I quit.'"

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



The full episode with Mark Henry talks about that time he lost his temper in WWEThe full episode with @TheMarkHenry goes live on YouTube and my podcast this Thursday! Mark Henry talks about that time he lost his temper in WWEThe full episode with @TheMarkHenry goes live on YouTube and my podcast this Thursday! 💪 https://t.co/49vL4Qg2mw

While Henry was left enraged and thought about quitting, timely advice by his wife to resolve the issue made him stay. Further, Henry continued his career in WWE, and later made the switch to AEW where he currently works as a commentator and talent scout.

Poll : 0 votes