WWE 2k22, the latest WWE 2k game series, is scheduled to be released in March 2022.

In 2020, 2k released Battlegrounds, an arcade-style game. This was a deviation from the traditional releases that focused on the in-ring product. 2k22 will be the first time since October 2019 that in-ring action will be the focus of the game.

There was no release in 2021, but the WWE 2k20 game released in October 2019 received plenty of negative reviews due to a number of glitches and poorly executed graphics. Sales for the game were also said to have been deemed lower than in previous years.

2k, the games publisher, took time between October 2019 and now to make sure the game is better than ever. It has already confirmed a number of new features, including a redesigned gameplay engine that brings all aspects of WWE action to life.

So is WWE 2k22 going to be on PS4 and PS5?

Yes, it is. The game will be available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. This will be the first time a WWE 2k game has been released on Next Gen consoles.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke about the upcoming release and his input on the game:

"I've been filming some different stuff for it, filming some liners, doing the scans... I can't wait to play because I know how hard they've been working on it and it's going to be friggin' awesome when it comes out." (h/t Real Sport 101)

What new features and innovations will be in the new WWE 2k22 game?

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames Enjoy! We couldn’t resist sooooo… here’s a little taste and 10 reasons why #WWE2K22 will HIT DIFFERENT!Enjoy! We couldn’t resist sooooo… here’s a little taste and 10 reasons why #WWE2K22 will HIT DIFFERENT! 👊💥Enjoy! https://t.co/KIZ61BmGik

A number of new features and innovations have been confirmed for WWE 2k22.

These include redesigned gameplay engines, new controls, stunning graphics, immersive presentations, a new WWE 2k showcase, MyGM, MyFaction, MyRise, Universe Mode and Creation Suite.

2k drummed up anticipation ahead of the release by saying that when a player steps in the ring, the gameplay will hit differently. The company claims that every dive, kick out, and finishing move will feel as if it's happening in the player's living room.

We can't wait!

