Is the WWE 2K23 release date announced?

With the year almost over, fans of wrestling games can't wait for WWE 2K23 to drop. The current game is soldiering on with its last legs, and it's about time the makers gave players a new edition of the beloved wrestling simulation title.

WWE 2K23 has big shoes to fill. Following a disastrous WWE 2K20, the franchise hit rock bottom. However, the makers responded emphatically by skipping 2021 entirely and focusing on WWE 2K22, which was hailed as one of the best versions of the series upon release.

With the 2022 edition releasing around the WrestleMania season this year, fans are expecting the same from its successor. If you want to know whether the makers have announced the release date, read on to find out.

The mode surpassed expectations in terms of in-game revenue for WWE 2K22. Expect MyFaction to be pushed even harder in WWE 2K23. The mode surpassed expectations in terms of in-game revenue for WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K23 is reportedly in the works, but no official release date has been announced. If we go by the previous game's release, we can expect the latest one around March 10, 2023, three weeks before WrestleMania 39.

What can fans do while waiting for WWE 2K23?

As gamers and fans await the release of WWE 2K23, they can play the outgoing game for the next few months. To WWE and 2K's credit, they have delivered good updates regularly. The latest one is another in that vein, allowing players to unlock some powerful cards in the MyFaction Mode.

Forged Series II packs are available in the game now. They contain superstars like Seth Rollins, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bret Hart, among others. Collecting all the Forged II superstars in the series will unlock two powerful cards in Alpha Seth Rollins (99 rated) and Alexa Bliss (99 rated).

The cards available vary by pack. No pack gives you a guaranteed superstar, which means the entire thing is a lottery. If you are committed to unlocking the final rewards, be prepared to face some disappointment on the way to glory.

The Alpha Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss cards are two of the best ones to use in the MyFaction mode. These are endgame cards worth investing in, and they could be a significant boost for your team.

