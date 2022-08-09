WWE, the world's biggest professional wrestling promotion, didn't have the same name a few decades ago. Fans might remember that the company was called WWF until 2002.

Although the promotion was known as the World Wrestling Federation for years, it changed its name to World Wrestling Entertainment. If you're wondering if they're still allowed to refer to themselves as WWF, we've got you covered.

Is WWE allowed to say WWF?

The answer is no. While fans might think that it's just another term banned by Vince McMahon, that's not the case. While McMahon founded Titan Sports (now called WWE) in 1981, an organization called the World Wildlife Fund had already patented the initials "WWF" in 1961.

The legal battle that started in 1989 finally ended with an agreement in 1994, with WWF no longer allowed to use the initials. However, the term "World Wrestling Federation" was still allowed.

Everything ran smoothly for several years, with fans hearing the occasional bleep if the initials were mistakenly used on television. However, the World Wildlife Fund dragged the Stamford-based promotion to court again in 2000 for using the initials in live shows.

Finally, the term WWF was banned in the company and the name was changed to WWE in 2002.

WWE isn't a "wrestling" promotion anymore

Vince McMahon's company has continued to evolve since its inception. It is now at a point where it has completely changed its definition.

It used to be a professional wrestling promotion, but has now almost completely removed the term "wrestling" from its product. While it was named World Wrestling Entertainment for a long time, it was branded simply as WWE in 2011.

Instead of referring to the product as wrestling, Vince McMahon has decreed it sports entertainment. Wrestlers are now called superstars. Several other words have also now been banned for use on television. Superstars and commentators are only allowed to refer to championships as titles and not belts.

However, exceptions always exist. Most notably, Cody Rhodes has repeatedly used banned terms - a reference to him having operated in AEW and the wider pro wrestling world, where these terms are embraced.

However, the winds of change are blowing. With Vince McMahon now retired and Triple H running creative, the company seems to be easing up on banned terms and even redefining its own nature and product.

