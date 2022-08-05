Triple H is one of the greatest performers to ever step into the squared circle. He recently returned to work as a WWE official and is the new head of creative for the company.

Fans might know that he is popularly known as "Hunter" in the industry. If you're wondering why he is called that, we've got you covered.

Why is Triple H called Hunter?

It was taken from his previous ring name. He originally debuted in WCW back in 1995 as Hunter Hearst Helmsley and competed under the name until 1997. He even held the Intercontinental Title under this name.

Former professional wrestler J.J. Dillon came up with the name Reginald DuPont Helmsley. However, Triple H wanted to play with the first letters, so it was later changed to Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

His real-life best friend Shawn Michaels originally started calling him "HHH", and shortly after that, his ring name was changed to Triple H. The name change was also accompanied by a gimmick change for the WWE Legend.

Triple H has already changed the landscape of WWE

After working for multiple decades, former chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon retired from the business and the Cerebral Assassin replaced him as the new head of creative.

SummerSlam 2022 was the first premium live event under Triple H's control, and fans witnessed significant changes in the product. Stars like Io Sky and Dakota Kai, who weren't on television for a long time, finally returned to the company and made an instant impact.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar battled in arguably their best clash yet at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Last Man Standing match included incredible spots, interference from Theory and even an F5 to Paul Heyman through the announce table.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



That’s the highest viewership since March 16th 2020 which was the first of the Pandemic Era.



Absolutely lovely stuff. The first official #WWERAW episode of the Triple H era drew 2,230,000 viewersThat’s the highest viewership since March 16th 2020 which was the first of the Pandemic Era.Absolutely lovely stuff. The first official #WWERAW episode of the Triple H era drew 2,230,000 viewersThat’s the highest viewership since March 16th 2020 which was the first of the Pandemic Era.Absolutely lovely stuff. https://t.co/rmjUkuKgAk

The following RAW was also noticeably different to the product under Vince McMahon. Former NXT Champion Ciampa finally gained momentum as a singles competitor by becoming the next challenger for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. A feud between the two stars would go a long way towards bringing prestige back to the once coveted title.

In the coming weeks, fans will see more changes, and hopefully, the product will be better than ever.

WWE has undergone several changes when it comes to leadership. If you're interested in learning more about the current status of leadership in the company, here is an article explaining the roles of major authorities like Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan in WWE.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you been a fan of the WWE product under Triple H so far? Yes No 6 votes so far