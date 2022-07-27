What is the current status of leadership in WWE? Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan's roles  

2022 has been a wild year for WWE. Cody Rhodes returned, Vince McMahon retired, the PG Era ended, and Triple H is back on duty.

Although the company was under Vince McMahon for a long time, he has now passed the torch to his trusted employees. These include the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

If you're in the dark about the current status of leadership in WWE, we've got you covered in this article.

What is the current status of leadership in WWE?

Stephanie McMahon has taken the place of the company's chairwoman ever since her dad stepped back from the role. As of now, she is also the co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan.

Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) has been a top authority in the promotion for a long time. He now serves as the executive vice president of Talent Relations and head of creative for WWE.

Before Triple H, Bruce Prichard was the head of creative at the company. However, as reported by Fightful Select, Prichard is still with the promotion and will continue to work in creative.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Prichard will head things up and report to Triple H.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan could make significant changes in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement

A large portion of WWE's fanbase believed that Vince McMahon has lost his credibility and should retire from the business. Now that he has officially retired, the company could undergo several major changes.

While the former Chairman has tried to recreate success using similar methods over the years, Triple H has always had a different approach. One can easily notice that The Cerebral Assassin has always believed in wrestlers hired from the independent circuit and has brought the best out of them in NXT.

In the newer future, we might also see famous independent wrestlers getting signed with the promotion.

The company is also transitioning out of the PG Era as RAW is scheduled to become TV-14 very soon. SummerSlam 2022 is already touted to be a TV-14 show.

Now that Stephanie McMahon is in full control, the women's division might undergo significant changes to ensure the best on-screen product.

However, only time will tell what the future holds for the company.

