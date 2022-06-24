Reports on who decided Stephanie McMahon as the interim CEO of WWE

A recent report talked about how the board decided to make Stephanie McMahon the interim CEO of WWE.

Over a week ago, Vince McMahon stepped back as the CEO of the company. In the wake of his recent allegations and misconduct alongside John Laurinaitis, Vince decided to take a step back and an interim CEO was hired.

The news of McMahon stepping back came as a shock, but on the other end, Stephanie McMahon was announced to replace Vince on a temporary basis as the interim CEO.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed who made the decision to put Stephanie ahead:

"Stephanie McMahon being put in power was said to be based on the decision of a Special committee, which would be the eight members of the Board of Directors that were not Nick Khan, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon or Paul Levesque. It was Vince McMahon’s decision to leave but the board’s decision, not Vince’s of who to put in her place. It should be noted that of the side of the company that buried her on the way out, none of that came from the members of the Special committee but from others in the company." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

Meltzer added that although it was Vince’s decision to step down from his CEO duties, he recused himself from the process of naming his interim successor.

It will be interesting to see the landscape and the changes in the product going forward. It is an ongoing story and Sportskeeda will keep you updated.

Bill Apter thinks Stephanie McMahon is the right choice for CEO

The world of professional wrestling was buzzing when Vince McMahon decided to step back as the CEO. Stephanie was announced as the interim CEO of the company but Vince is still working as the creative head.

With Stephanie in charge, a lot of wrestling personalities spoke on about the recent events. One such wrestling personality was Bill Apter. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, Apter mentioned that Stephanie was more than capable of carrying the company on her own.

"Stephanie, knowing her personally, she's very capable of slipping into that job but don't think that her father doesn't have her ear to at least say, 'Maybe you should do this, maybe you should do that.' Although, I really think she's business-savvy enough to run with a lot of these decisions." (From 7:44 - 8:02)

This is the first time in decades that Vince has stepped back as the CEO. It will be interesting to see what Stephanie does as the interim CEO. Sportskeeda will keep you posted on this story as it progresses.

