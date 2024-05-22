Is WWE cancelling The Bump? All fans need to know

WWE's The Bump is one of the most popular shows that has gained prominence over the years. It is hosted by Megan Morant, Ryan Papolla, and Sam Roberts live on YouTube, where they interview various WWE Superstars and allow them to express their reactions and thoughts on the current happenings in WWE.

WrestleVotes' recent report caused a great deal of quandary around The Bump as the show is said to go off the air. However, WWE is not canceling The Bump, as it will only take a momentary time off for a few days.

The show will go on hiatus for around five weeks as the company is in the process of moving to its new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Therefore, The Bump will reportedly remain on the sidelines for a few weeks until WWE transitions to the new building.

The show will make its return soon as the Stamford-based promotion settles down and completes the set-up of the studios in the new headquarters located at 707 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Therefore, fans have to wait for some time in order to see their favorite superstars on The Bump and interact with them in real-time.

Who were the guests on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump?

The Bump has emerged as one of the most popular exclusive WWE shows. The latest edition of the show took place on May 15, 2024, live on YouTube, with two top WWE Superstars as guests.

Bayley and Montez Ford appeared on the recent episode of The Bump, where they discussed several things. The current Women's World Champion answered several questions from Megan Morgant and Sam Roberts while the fans were reacting with their live questions.

The Role Model discussed the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament and expressed her thoughts on it. On the other hand, Montez Ford spoke about Military Appreciation Month and shed light on its significance. He also discussed several other things on the show, including The Bloodline's topic.

It remains to be seen when WWE will host the next edition of the show, as it will currently go on a hiatus for a few weeks.