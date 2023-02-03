Is WWE fake? Answering the world's most controversial question

WWE has been the most-watched professional wrestling promotion for decades and will seemingly continue to be for a long time. Industry titans like Vince McMahon are the reason behind the company's worldwide success.

Over the years, many fans have questioned the nature of the business. Many viewers have offered hate by stating that it is fake, while others defend the industry by believing it to be real. We will uncover the truth in the following article.

Is WWE fake?

The answer is complex. WWE is fake in the sense that it is not a real sport. It is a choreographed, rehearsed performance by professionally trained athletes. The content shown on television is scripted. The company brands itself as "Sports Entertainment" rather than an actual sport. However, not everything is fake.

WWE is real in the sense that the performers suffer real pain while performing dangerous moves inside and outside of the squared circle. While the intensity and impact of popular maneuvers like the Superkick and the Pedigree can be faked, maneuvers like the Chokeslam and Powerbomb are hard to land without suffering real pain.

Over the last few years, professional wrestlers have been open about the stunts being rehearsed, so the industry is not baiting the audience into thinking that everything is totally real. The predetermined and practiced nature of the business is necessary to minimize injuries and provide high-quality entertainment.

WWE is entertainment and should be viewed as such rather than as a competitive sport. So to answer the question, it is part real and part fake. The best way to describe its nature is "scripted" rather than "fake" to make sure no sentiments are hurt.

Fans were reminded that WWE is partly fake in 2022

A recent instance of the audience being reminded about the true nature of the industry came in 2022, when two stars shockingly walked out of the company.

Sasha Banks and Naomi, who were the Women's Tag Team Champions back in May 2022, walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW despite being advertised for the show. The two stars felt they weren't respected enough as champions and decided to walk out of the company.

WWE later released an official statement apologizing to the fans for not being able to deliver what was promised. The company reiterated the scripted nature of one of its flagship shows, Monday Night RAW. The statement also reconfirmed that the matches are rehearsed before actually taking place on live television.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of their Women's Championships. The two haven't returned to the company as of February 2023.

Sasha Banks is currently performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) as Mercedes Moné, while Naomi is yet to sign a contract with a major promotion. Hopefully, fans will see the former Women's Tag Team Champions back in Triple H's company at some point.

