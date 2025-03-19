Is WWE getting more viewers for Raw on Netflix than cable TV? Viewership data explored

WWE is on fire right now. The company is on The Road To WrestleMania, and all eyes are on the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. This is especially true with the shocking heel turn of John Cena and the return of The Rock. These gained a lot of attention for the company.

Beginning in January, WWE RAW moved from cable television to streaming for the first time ever. Some worried the audience would be lost with a move to Netflix, while others believed there would be a massive growth in the week-to-week viewership. The truth is, neither of those exactly came to fruition.

Instead, according to Wrestlenomics, the viewership for those in the United States has effectively remained the same outside of the early weeks, which have proven to be outliers. It is important to keep in mind that these are simply estimates, however.

Looking into the numbers in more detail, WWE RAW has ranged between an estimated 2,150,000 viewers and 1,500,000 viewers each week. Again, this is only in regard to viewers from the United States. Around 1,700,000 seems to be the weekly norm.

The numbers on USA Network last year were within the same range, mostly, with a high of 1,909,000 on January 29th and a low of 1,419,000 on January 15th. Internationally, it is more difficult to find a comparison; however, there is a good chance that the accessibility of Netflix has allowed for greater growth for the Triple H-led company.

WWE Monday Night RAW has undergone changes since moving to Netflix

While the national viewership for the red brand hasn't seemingly moved much in either direction year-over-year, there have been plenty of other changes made by Triple H and WWE. Some are more obvious than others.

One incredible change is that when RAW takes place internationally, the show will air live. For example, Monday Night RAW started airing at 3 PM EST earlier this week. That show took place live from Belgium. This meant fans could see the epic John Cena-Cody Rhodes segment without having it spoiled on social media first.

Other changes have included the logo and theme for RAW. Additionally, the ring mat, referee attire, and announce table have changed too. The formatting of the show, with commercials changed around slightly, also allows for more matches to be delivered without a break.

Perhaps the best change for WWE fans is the emphasis on the main event of RAW each week. It seems as if each main event is Premium Live Event quality, which makes the red brand must-see.

