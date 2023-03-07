Is the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 canceled? Recent report discloses the ceremony's status

The WWE Hall of Fame is usually a massive part of WrestleMania weekend each year. With less than a month to go until WrestleMania 39, however, a single inductee has not been announced for the 2023 Class.

While it feels like the annual event may be canceled for 2023, a recent report states otherwise. Despite not mentioning the tradition on RAW or SmackDown, there are still backstage plans to have the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony like every other year.

Since the ceremony hasn't been mentioned on air, no inductees have been announced for the potential show. WWE fans are used to having inductees revealed each week leading up to the event, so, oddly, it hasn't been advertised.

One reason could be that Triple H is in charge of specific plans, so he might want to tackle things differently than Mr. McMahon. He reportedly wanted a smaller card for this year's WrestleMania, so he might also want to do something different with the annual Hall of Fame ceremony.

With a little under a month to go until the Show of Shows, there's still time to announce the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame festivities. The proceedings are too iconic and essential for the wrestling industry not to continue this year.

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend

While having two nights of WrestleMania is a tradition only a few years old, the same cannot be said about the WWE Hall of Fame. It used to take place on the Saturday before The Showcase of the Immortals. Switching to the two-night format, however, changed those plans.

Once The Show of Shows went two nights during the COVID pandemic, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony occurred during WrestleMania Week. It also ran on the Friday night before Saturday's matches.

Another recent staple of WrestleMania weekend has involved NXT. With WrestleMania weekend being the biggest stage for wrestling during the year, the developmental brand has started having the Stand & Deliver card.

Stand & Deliver will again occur on the Saturday of WrestleMania weekend. With so much to plan for and it being Triple H's first season in charge of WrestleMania festivities, he might take things slow this year.

Over the entire weekend, there's a massive emphasis on the in-ring product. However, the Hall of Fame event allows stars to dress up and honor deserving performers from the past. The spectacle will take place in Hollywood this year so that officials may keep plans for the event close to the vest.

Last year's event saw The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, and Queen Sharmell inducted. This year's potential event has a few names rumored for induction. Former WWE Champion and current Hollywood star Batista is one name making the rounds.

With such a successful acting career since leaving WWE, an induction in Hollywood would make sense for the Animal. He was set to be inducted in 2020 but missed out due to the pandemic.

Other rumored names include former ring announcer Lilian Garcia and Japanese wrestling legend the Great Muta. Muta recently retired from pro wrestling. Fans may have to wait a little longer for the official announcement for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

