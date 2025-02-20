Is WWE no longer a professional wrestling company? All you need to know in 2025

WWE has undergone several changes in recent years, especially after Endeavor bought the company and former chairman Vince McMahon stepped down. However, it seems that the promotion's approach changed even before the merger.

WWE was initially known as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. In the 1980s, Vince McMahon bought the company and transformed it into the most notable professional wrestling promotion in the world. The organization rapidly expanded its reach under McMahon's leadership. However, World Wrestling Entertainment is not a pro wrestling entity anymore, as per veteran commentator Michael Cole.

In 2023, Endeavor bought the company, which was followed by Vince McMahon's exit. In a recent appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Michael Cole shared that WWE was no longer professional wrestling-centric. He claimed that the organization offered an entertainment product, which allowed them to secure a massive streaming deal with Netflix.

“That’s why Netflix wanted us, Netflix understands that we’re a storytelling entity first, we’re not professional wrestling anymore, we haven’t been for many years, we’re an entertainment product," Cole said.

The terms professional wrestling and professional wrestler were banned when Vince McMahon was still part of the company. McMahon seemingly wanted to portray World Wrestling Entertainment as a sports entertainment product. However, the abovementioned terms were unbanned when Triple H took charge of creative.

Cole even said he loved professional wrestling after Cody Rhodes won the world championship last year at WrestleMania XL.

What recent changes in Triple H's WWE regime wouldn't have been approved by Vince McMahon?

There has been a significant change in the global juggernaut's product since The Game took over the booking department. Many superstars have returned to the organization, while some new faces have also joined the roster. As per Michael Cole, some of his recent actions wouldn't have sat well with McMahon.

On the same podcast, the RAW commentator shared that he would have never experienced crowd-surfing, Yeeting on a table, and dapping up rappers under McMahon's regime. Cole also disclosed that the 79-year-old wouldn't have put sponsors' logos on the mat if he was still in charge.

"The crowd-surfing thing was wild. This would have never happened under Vince McMahon. Michael Cole yeeting on a table would never happen. Trying to dap up rappers would have never happened under Vince McMahon."

It will be interesting to see what else will happen in WWE in the coming months.

