After this week's SmackDown, WrestleMania 40 might witness one of the biggest matches in 'Mania history. On the blue brand this week, The Rock made a surprise return and faced off against Roman Reigns. While a bout between the two hasn't officially been announced, that's how WWE will likely go.

This match between the two Samoans also means that Cody Rhodes will now look to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Hence, if a match between them does take place at WrestleMania, then it allows WWE to push for another major title at WrestleMania 40.

The major championship in question is the Intercontinental Championship, which Gunther holds. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins face each other, WWE could book him to defend his title in the main event on night one of WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

While the angle is speculative, if WWE does something like this, it will help Gunther get a massive push in the Stamford-based promotion. This push will later help the Austrian mount a challenge for a potential chance at the World Championship.

One title match has been confirmed for WrestleMania 40

Given that the upcoming WrestleMania will be the 40th edition of the mega event, WWE has planned some epic matches and segments. While there are several rumors, one match for WrestleMania was recently confirmed on SmackDown.

During the latest edition of the blue brand, Bayley cut a promo in which she initially teased a match against Rhea Ripley. However, as moments passed by, she spoke to IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. Bayley talked to the trio in Japanese and told them she knew what they said behind her back.

These statements by Bayley led to IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors launching an attack on the former. However, Bayley showed great presence of mind and sneaked out a metal pipe from under the ring and attacked the trio with it. Once they were out of the ring, the 34-year-old told SKY she would see her at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

While Bayley made her choice and will now face IYO at WrestleMania 40, the road won't be easy for her. After all, the former SmackDown Women's Champion won't just be facing SKY, but also The Kabuki Warriors and potentially Dakota Kai. It will be interesting to see how the story develops leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.