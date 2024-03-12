Is WWE putting all eggs in one basket for creation of another heel in the women's division? Exploring why it is ideal

Since Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has made great decisions to spark life into the product. While The Game has created some great faces in the Stamford-based promotion, he has also come up with dominant heels.

During a recent episode of the red brand, it seemed WWE hinted towards creating a new heel. The new potential heel in question is Candice LeRae. On RAW, she teamed up with Indi Hartwell to face Ivy Nile and Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri.

While LeRae and Hartwell won the match, the former said something during the match that caught everyone's attention. LeRae mentioned Maxxine Dupri's brother, Wyatt Zmrzel, who passed away in 2017. This led to Dupri being taken aback and eventually losing the contest.

This statement by Candice LeRae, mixed with the mean girl statements she kept throwing at Durpi, could mean the former is turning heel. Given that the 38-year-old hasn't been able to connect with fans to the best of her ability, a heel turn might work in her favor.

WWE star Candice LeRae recently spoke about her favorite Royal Rumble moment of all time

Over the years, WWE has witnessed many different types of matches. However, the Royal Rumble remains the favorite among them. The thrill of seeing 30 talented superstars enter the ring after regular intervals and eliminate each other makes the Rumble match exciting.

Recently, RAW Superstar Candice LeRae revealed her favorite Royal Rumble moment. During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, LeRae stated that Shawn Michaels winning the Royal Rumble in 1995 was her favorite Rumble moment. LeRae said:

"So I would have to say... It was Shawn Michaels the first time he won because that was my pick and it was the first and only time I picked one." [4:45 onwards]

In 1995, Michaels put up an excellent performance in the Rumble match. He went up against veterans like Lex Luger and the late Owen Hart to win the match. It will be interesting to see if LeRae can reinvent herself and have a successful title run in WWE.