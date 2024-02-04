Candice LeRae picks her favorite WWE Royal Rumble moment of all time (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Candice LeRae had quite a straightforward answer when asked about her favorite Royal Rumble moment of all time as a fan.

The 38-year-old star recalled the first Royal Rumble that Shawn Michaels won way back in 1995. Michaels had gone up against some massive names like Owen Hart and Lex Luger to stand tall in the end.

It should also be noted that The Heartbreak Kid went on to win the next year's Rumble as well, becoming one of the handful of superstars to ever pull off two consecutive wins.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Candice LeRae stated:

"So I would have to say... It was Shawn Michaels the first time he won because that was my pick and it was the first and only time I picked one." [4:45 onwards]

A WWE veteran had previously criticized one of Candice LeRae's match bookings

Candice LeRae had faced Xia Li on WWE RAW a while back, which had a rather strange ending.

A spring heel kick from Xia Li apparently connected too hard, resulting in a kayfabe concussion for Candice. While this was a part of the storyline, Mark Henry was not pleased with how it was booked.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated:

"It's such a serious thing that I don't want pro wrestling to make plays on the concussions. We need to have people to really acknowledge and know, 'Okay, this is not wrestling.' So if you... make plays on it, it's distracting and it's confusing, and I feel like somebody might actually have a concussion and they won't be diagnosed, you know what I'm saying?" said Mark Henry.

Candice LaRae was also a part of this year's Royal Rumble, although she was unable to win.

It remains to be seen what is next for her down the line in WWE.

