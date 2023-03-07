Is WWE putting together a new faction on RAW? NXT star to potentially make main roster debut

WWE RAW is usually action-packed due to its array of stables, and another one could be added soon. Based on speculations, a former NXT champion could also be joining the new pillar of domination.

Triple H prefers alliances to facilitate storylines. The Game has done exceptionally well in bolstering the red brand roster with NXT talent. Solo Sikoa joined the main roster last year. Now, it seems that Carmelo Hayes is in line for a main roster push.

WWE has given a huge teaser on the next stable to grace the RAW brand. During tonight's episode, MVP was clicked alongside Omos, Carmelo Hayes, and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). Below is the picture that is trending like wildfire.

The Street Profits and Omos seem to be part of WWE's larger picture. The Nigerian Giant has earned his ticket to WrestleMania, while Montez and Angleo are redeeming themselves in the tag division. A potential merger looks good on paper, but the execution of the long-term story is vital.

Speaking of Carmelo Hayes, the 28-year-old cruiserweight is one of the toughest competitors in the wrestling world. His first run with the NXT North American Championship was legendary and really skyrocketed his career. Last year at New Year's Evil, Hayes defeated Roderick Strong to unify the North American and Cruiserweight titles.

NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes was recently rumored to be joining the reformed Hurt Business. The latest picture does mean he could be managed by MVP, but there are no clues on Bobby Lashley's role. Will Omos replace The All Mighty as the leader to establish a Hurt Business 2.0? Time will tell.

What is WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes up to now?

The King of Drop emerged as the next challenger to Bron Breakker's NXT Championship after the champ defeated Grayson Waller on Vengeance Day. Hayes is a huge favorite to dethrone Breakker despite being a heel.

The fight between Carmelo Hayes and Bronn Breakker could be scheduled for NXT Stand and Deliver. The extravaganza on the WrestleMania 39 weekend would be an excellent platform for both megastars to showcase their talent.

'Melo's potential title win will prove to be effective if WWE wants to pull the trigger on the faction consisting of the Street Profits, Omos, and MVP. Killanova's champion influence, combined with his occasional appearances on the main roster, will do wonders in spreading the word about the new stable.

