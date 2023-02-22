Which new members could WWE add to The Hurt Business? Possible reunion plans

The Hurt Business reunion is one of the topics being teased at the moment in WWE. However, it looks like the reformation is just one of the major things planned for the stable.

Carmelo Hayes is just one of the most recent names rumored to join The Hurt Business if a reunion does occur. According to Dave Meltzer in an issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current NXT Superstar's place in the stable is still not definite, but a move to the main roster might occur soon.

"Speaking of [Carmelo] Hayes, it has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, [Shelton] Benjamin, [Cedric] lAlexander, and [Bobby] Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster," said Meltzer.

Interestingly, MVP is also managing Omos at the moment, but the tease of The Hurt Business reuniting is still present. With this in mind, it's also possible that the 28-year-old could also find a place in the group.

The Hurt Business was formed in 2020. It was initially just a duo between Bobby Lashley and MVP, but Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander later joined the group.

The stable first broke up in March 2021, with Lashley and MVP retaining their partnership and the same with Alexander and Shelton. The four reunited again in September of the same year.

Lashley and MVP's departure in January 2022 marked the end of the stable. Still, Shelton and Alexander remained as a tag team for a while, even attacking The All-Mighty after they disbanded.

MVP previously talked about wanting to work with a possible new The Hurt Business member in WWE

Carmelo Hayes is one of the most decorated NXT stars. He is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and has held the brand's North American title twice. He is currently aligned with Trick Williams.

While on Superstar Crossover, MVP revealed that the aforementioned NXT duo caught his attention. The former then went on to praise the former North American Champion.

"There's a young man down in 'NXT' who - unless you're watching 'NXT,' you might not be familiar with him - but a young man named Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they're pretty tight, and I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP. The presence, the swagger, the confidence. He's somebody I would like to work with in the future hopefully," said MVP.

Recent RAW episodes showcased how Lashley is the only member of The Hurt Business who is not welcoming the idea of a reunion.

Still, it remains to be seen if his mind will change in the future and if other names will join the group.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes