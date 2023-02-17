WWE has discussed adding a popular 28-year-old star to The Hurt Business - Reports

WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business for a while now, with MVP looking to bring the band back together.

The former US Champion has recently been seen in the background of backstage segments of RAW, talking to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. MVP is also in constant communication with Bobby Lashley, having helped lift The All-Mighty's suspension a few months ago. However, the four of them could be joined by a new member. There have reportedly been discussions of NXT's Carmelo Hayes joining The Hurt Business.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea of Hayes in the group has been floated around. He did say it is not definite, but the two-time NXT North American Champion might move to WWE's main roster soon:

"Speaking of (Carmelo) Hayes, it has been batted around the idea of Hayes in the Hurt Business with MVP, Benjamin, Alexander and Lashley. That was a discussion and not definite. But there has been talk of Hayes coming to the main roster," wrote Dave Meltzer.

Any potential alliance between Carmelo Hayes and MVP's stable would only happen after WrestleMania 39. This is because he looks set to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship that weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver.

The Hurt Business dominated WWE RAW in 2020 and 2021

For the few months they were together, The Hurt Business was one of the best things on Monday Night RAW. Bobby Lashley rose up the card and became WWE Champion, while Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander won the RAW Tag Team Titles. MVP transformed their careers and was brilliant in the manager role.

However, WWE decided to split them ahead of WrestleMania 37. Lashley stayed strong with the World Title, and MVP remained by his side. Benjamin and Alexander lost their push and were rooted to the bottom of the card until recently.

Their discussions with MVP have laid the groundwork for the four-man unit to be back together (five if Carmelo Hayes joins the group). It remains to be seen when the official reunion happens, with Elimination Chamber as good a time as any for WWE to pull the trigger.

Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar at this Saturday's premium live event. Do you think The Hurt Business will help him defeat The Beast Incarnate? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

