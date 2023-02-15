8-time champion returns, Roman Reigns loses - 5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Elimination Chamber 2023

Elimination Chamber is this weekend, and WWE has stacked the card. All five matches look incredible, making for a fantastic show on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

However, a few alterations may yet be made. From segments being added and announced names being replaced, Elimination Chamber could look slightly different than expected. Meanwhile, WWE might be tempted to change the main event of WrestleMania.

Let's find out how that can be. Here are five last-minute changes that could be made to this Saturday's premium live event.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is canceled because of a Hurt Business assault

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to face off for the third time at Elimination Chamber in what might be the blowoff to their feud. However, if WWE doesn't have a different opponent planned for The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39, this feud could extend till April.

One way to do that is to convert the announced match into an angle. The Hurt Business looks set to reunite in full any week now, so Lashley's former allies could attack Lesnar before the bell even rings. It would be the perfect way to progress the story if this is WWE's planned 'Mania match.

#4. Dominik Mysterio replaces Finn Balor in the Mixed Tag Team Match

'Mami' and Dom

Rhea Ripley is set to team up with Finn Balor against Beth Phoenix and Edge at Elimination Chamber. However, could Dominik Mysterio sneak into this high-profile mixed tag team match? He can sub for Balor in a last-minute swap.

Dominik's chemistry with 'Mami' is one of the best things in WWE, which could lead to some fun moments at Elimination Chamber. Also, he can take the fall without his character being harmed. It would be a great spotlight for the second-generation star ahead of his potential WrestleMania match against his dad, Rey Mysterio.

#3. Shayna Baszler attacks Natalya and takes her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

She is a Chamber expert

Natalya will enter the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, vying for a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, there are more exciting competitors like Shayna Baszler. She can attack The Queen of Harts during her entrance like Edge did to Kofi Kingston at No Way Out 2009.

This would fit nicely into their mini-feud on SmackDown while adding further jeopardy in the Chamber Match. Baszler dominated in her only appearance inside the structure in 2020. The Queen of Spades doesn't need to win the match, though, with Asuka or Raquel Rodriguez likely to come out on top.

#2. Trish Stratus returns to WWE at Elimination Chamber

She was supposed to return to WWE on RAW

Trish Stratus was supposed to appear on this week's episode of RAW, which would have set up a six-woman tag team match at Elimination Chamber. However, Dakota Kai's injury forced a change of plans. Despite that, the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return soon.

Could that return come on Saturday in her home country of Canada? It is possible.

Becky Lynch and Bayley can have an in-ring segment, which could lead to an attack from The Role Model and IYO SKY. Trish can then make the save for Big Time Becks, building a super team with the two of them and Lita taking on Damage CTRL.

#1. Roman Reigns doesn't beat Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Alex Monroe @TimeToHunt1



Triple Threat at WrestleMania



Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn. 1st fall for the WWE Title. 2nd fall for the Universal Title.



Cody wins the 1st. Sami wins the 2nd.



#WWERAW #Smackdown #RoyalRumble (Not so) Crazy idea:Triple Threat at WrestleManiaRoman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn. 1st fall for the WWE Title. 2nd fall for the Universal Title.Cody wins the 1st. Sami wins the 2nd. (Not so) Crazy idea: Triple Threat at WrestleManiaRoman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn. 1st fall for the WWE Title. 2nd fall for the Universal Title. Cody wins the 1st. Sami wins the 2nd. #WWERAW #Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/RM5yEVetO6

While Sami Zayn likely won't dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, he could still be added to the main event of WrestleMania 39. How? A potential non-finish involving The Bloodline and possibly Kevin Owens would stake Sami's claim to receive one more shot at The Show of Shows.

His promo with Cody Rhodes on RAW was incredible, showing that there is enough interest in a triple threat between the two babyfaces and The Tribal Chief. The success of that segment could tempt WWE into adding Zayn to the world title match at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen if Triple H would consider such a drastic last-minute change, as it could mess with his long-term vision for all superstars involved with The Bloodline. However, nobody in WWE can deny Sami Zayn's popularity and that he will stand a chance until the very end in Montreal.

