"Rey can't escape his son man" - WWE fans react as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's Valentine's Day date ends in disaster

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had grand plans for Valentine's Day. However, their date went wrong in multiple areas, leaving fans in splits. Twitter had a field day with the Judgment Day members' eventful night.

Dom and Ripley went to a restaurant but were left shocked as Rey Mysterio was having dinner with his wife, Angie, at their table. The WWE legend gave up the table before things could get heated, with his mind definitely harkening back to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, after Dominik Mysterio enjoyed a meal with Rhea Ripley, things went south. The "Mysterio tab" opened by his dad, Rey, did not apply to him anymore. Dom's card was then declined before two policemen walked into the restaurant for a table.

Upon seeing them, the younger Mysterio ran out of the place, claiming it was a "sting operation," and left Ripley alone with the bill. The Eradicator paid it all in cash.

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

Rey Mysterio being confronted by Dominik and Rhea Ripley has become a tradition for every holiday, as pointed out by a few WWE fans on Twitter. They also poked fun at several other moments from the video, including how Dom left when he saw the police. Cut him some slack; he's been in prison!

Check out the reactions below!

Canadian Dragon @majingir @WWE @reymysterio @RheaRipley_WWE

Rey Mysterio planted a tree for Arbor Day. Dominik Mysterio planted Rey.



Rey Mysterio organized an Easter egg hunt. Dominik Mysterio would hunt Rey.



Rey Mysterio turns his clock 1 hour forward for daylight savings. Dominik Mysterio would clean Reys clock. @DomMysterio35 Dom at the holidays:Rey Mysterio planted a tree for Arbor Day. Dominik Mysterio planted Rey.Rey Mysterio organized an Easter egg hunt. Dominik Mysterio would hunt Rey.Rey Mysterio turns his clock 1 hour forward for daylight savings. Dominik Mysterio would clean Reys clock. @WWE @reymysterio @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 Dom at the holidays:Rey Mysterio planted a tree for Arbor Day. Dominik Mysterio planted Rey.Rey Mysterio organized an Easter egg hunt. Dominik Mysterio would hunt Rey.Rey Mysterio turns his clock 1 hour forward for daylight savings. Dominik Mysterio would clean Reys clock.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley's frustration at Dominik Mysterio's actions at the end of their date will lead to anything on WWE television. This was one of the first times they hadn't been on the same page since the second-generation star joined The Judgment Day.

Will Dominik Mysterio help Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

The younger Mysterio can get back into Mami's good books this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Ripley will team with Finn Balor against Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match. Following The Glamazon's in-ring interactions with Dom on WWE RAW, could he play a role in the bout's finish?

Dominik Mysterio will likely be at ringside, helping out Rhea Ripley at every turn. He can be the catalyst for The Judgment Day's possible victory. The two of them can then move on to WrestleMania. Ripley will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Dom could wrestle his dad at the event.

