Triple H set to reunite popular WWE faction after lengthy break - Reports

Triple H has put his stamp on WWE's weekly television shows since taking over from Vince McMahon. He is the current head booker of the company.

The Game is set to reunite popular faction The Hurt Business after Bobby Lashley pushed for a reunion. This is according to the latest report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Lashley has been pushing to redo The Hurt Business and the angle for that started last week,” Dave Meltzer noted. (h/t: Inside the Ropes)

The Hurt Business was comprised of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, and was managed by MVP. The group was a smashing hit with fans and the WWE Universe was understandably upset when the group was first disrupted in early 2021.

They reunited when Benjamin and Alexander helped The All Mighty fight off The New Day on the September 27, 2021 episode of RAW. Shortly after, the entire Hurt Business was drafted to the red brand.

In January 2022, Bobby Lashley informed the rest of his faction that he worked alone and that there was no more Hurt Business. The duo attacked him later that night and the group was officially dissolved. MVP and Omos went on to feud with the former WWE Champion. The feud culminated in a huge match at WrestleMania 38 that saw Bobby Lashley emerge victorious.

In recent weeks, multiple hints have indicated that the Hurt Business will reunite soon.

Bobby Lashley will challenge for the WWE United States Championship at RAW XXX

The former IMPACT Wrestling star is set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The match will take place on the 30th anniversary show of RAW. Ahead of the title match, Lashley sent a message to the 25-year-old star on Twitter.

"Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. @_Theory1 @WWE," Bobby Lashley tweeted.

This won't be the first time the two are feuding for the US title. Lashley dethroned Theory as champion at Money in the Bank 2022 and retained the title at SummerSlam last year.

Austin Theory won the title back when he defeated Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match Survivor Series: WarGames.

