"Excited for this one" - Fans excited as former Champion teases challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Carmelo Hayes teased challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship during the conclusion of NXT Vengeance Day.

Tonight on Vengeance, Grayson Waller faced off against Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in a steel cage match.

It was a hard-fought battle between both men. Waller and Breakker put on a good showing. There were plenty of brutal moments in the match. At one point, Breakker found himself tied up between the ropes as Waller attacked him viciously.

Breakker proved why he deserves to be champion when he managed to escape this predicament and hit two spear to retain his title. However, the big talking point came after the match when Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out to tease a potential matchup against Breakker.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their excitement at the thought of the two men squaring off. Check out some of the reactions below:

FightRomeoFight 🤙 @FightRomeoFight @WWE @Carmelo_WWE honestly this could be a future WrestleMania main event someday when they both head to the main roster @bronbreakkerwwe Bron vs Melo gonna behonestly this could be a future WrestleMania main event someday when they both head to the main roster @WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Bron vs Melo gonna be 🔥 honestly this could be a future WrestleMania main event someday when they both head to the main roster

One fan predicted that Carmelo would dethrone Bron.

Another fan indicated that he couldn't wait for Stand & Deliver.

A fan suggested that Bron Breakker will be headed to the main roster after Carmelo beats him.

While fans seem excited to see these two men face each other, we will probably have to wait till NXT Stand & Deliver.

