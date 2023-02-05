Create

"Excited for this one" - Fans excited as former Champion teases challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 05, 2023 09:51 IST
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker has been a dominant champion

Carmelo Hayes teased challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship during the conclusion of NXT Vengeance Day.

Tonight on Vengeance, Grayson Waller faced off against Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship in a steel cage match.

It was a hard-fought battle between both men. Waller and Breakker put on a good showing. There were plenty of brutal moments in the match. At one point, Breakker found himself tied up between the ropes as Waller attacked him viciously.

Breakker proved why he deserves to be champion when he managed to escape this predicament and hit two spear to retain his title. However, the big talking point came after the match when Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out to tease a potential matchup against Breakker.

👀@Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe #WWENXT #VengeanceDay https://t.co/T9hwTXA3i3

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their excitement at the thought of the two men squaring off. Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/LwqNFgproM
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Excited for this one
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe #WWENXT #VengeanceDay https://t.co/v3eYwe9RhO
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Peak happiness https://t.co/j0PziCGP1l
@WWE @WWENXT @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Someone tag me when they announce this match and I’ll watch nxt
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe ITS TIME! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 two of the biggest stars in NXT finally colliding https://t.co/FzKBbXuA2S
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe PULL THE TRIGGER !!!!https://t.co/ewc98MW5HF
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Bron vs Melo gonna be 🔥 honestly this could be a future WrestleMania main event someday when they both head to the main roster
@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe A match months, if not years in the making. It’s about time!

One fan predicted that Carmelo would dethrone Bron.

@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Carmelo dethroning bron https://t.co/FRGAjrYmAE

Another fan indicated that he couldn't wait for Stand & Deliver.

@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Stand and Deliver cant come soon enough https://t.co/zo09BRUftC

A fan suggested that Bron Breakker will be headed to the main roster after Carmelo beats him.

@WWE @Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe Melo winning bron headed to main roster

While fans seem excited to see these two men face each other, we will probably have to wait till NXT Stand & Deliver.

Are you excited for this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror?

Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn

The Rock

Other

20458 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...