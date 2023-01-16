Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently sent a message to his former manager and rival MVP on social media.

The two stars were the founding members of The Hurt Business, a heelish group that included Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. They were active during the PC and Thunderdome Era. After Benjamin and Alexander were ousted from the group, The All Mighty and MVP remained allies for only a year.

After WrestleMania 38 last year, however, the latter turned his back on Lashley and started managing Omos. During a backstage segment on RAW last week, the duo spoke about potentially reuniting The Hurt Business with Alexander and Benjamin.

Bobby Lashley recently shared a clip from the segment on Twitter, and in the caption, he wrote that he appreciates MVP for helping him get back after being suspended by Adam Pearce.

"I appreciate you helping get me back, MVP. That’s all I have to say right now. #WWERaw," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Bobby Lashley to recruit new guys for The Hurt Business

After The Hurt Business disbanded, The All Mighty went on to capture multiple titles in the company while MVP continued managing 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, however, haven't done anything significant since the split.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that Bobby Lashley should recruit new members to the group instead of re-adding his former teammates.

"I'm gonna do what I did every time I wrote a wrestling show. I'm gonna put myself, as I'm writing this, in Bobby Lashley's shoes. 'Oh, The Hurt Business, those guys have lost about 40 matches in a row; let me team back up with them.' Who would do that? If anything, recruit new guys, find new young studs. 'This should have been The Hurt Business. With those guys, it was all about them. These guys know it's all about me.' But to go back to the well, logically, it makes zero sense," said Russo.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ MVP, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin were spotted backstage talking to Adam Pearce during #WWERaw MVP, Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin were spotted backstage talking to Adam Pearce during #WWERaw. 👀 https://t.co/4MTcCieMRK

The Hurt Business was the top group on WWE RAW during the Pandemic Era, and it'll be interesting to see how things work out in front of the fans.

With Lashley seemingly setting his sights on Austin Theory's United States Title once again, it remains to be seen whether the former heel faction will stand by his side anytime soon.

Are you excited about a potential Hurt Business reunion? Sound off in the comments section below!

