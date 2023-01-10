Bobby Lashley sends a chilling message following WWE return

Bobby Lashley has sent a message after returning to WWE RAW this week, where he attacked United States Champion Austin Theory.

The All Mighty had been absent from the show since its December 12th episode, where Adam Pearce fired him in RAW's closing moments. However, the WWE official soon reversed his decision on Twitter. After nearly a month of inactivity, Bobby Lashley made his grand return this week.

Following Seth Rollins and Austin Theory's promo exchange, where Rollins promised to recapture the US Title, Bobby Lashley came out to a big pop. Despite trying to take him down, he proved too dominant for Theory. The All Mighty also made his intentions known about winning the Men's Royal Rumble on January 28th.

A few minutes back, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to issue a warning, saying The All Mighty was back. He also shared a clip of his beatdown on Austin Theory. Check out his tweet below:

"Tell a friend to tell a friend… the All-Mighty is BACK #WWERAW," tweeted Bobby Lashley

Check out the full results of this week's RAW here.

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants Bobby Lashley to recruit new members for The Hurt Business.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that if WWE wanted to reunite The Hurt Business, it couldn't be with the same members.

He explained that it wouldn't make sense for Lashley to re-team with guys who rarely win matches. Vince Russo added that Bobby Lashley must recruit new members into the stable for its latest reincarnation.

"I'm gonna put myself, as I'm writing this, in Bobby Lashley's shoes. 'Oh, The Hurt Business. Those guys have lost about 40 matches in a row; let me team back up with them.' Who would that? If anything, recruit new guys. Find new young studs. 'This should have been The Hurt Business. With those guys, it was all about them. These guys know it's all about me.' But to go back to the well, logically, it makes zero sense," said Vince Russo.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW Bobby Lashley is turning down MVP now, but we know we the Hurt Business reunion is coming Bobby Lashley is turning down MVP now, but we know we the Hurt Business reunion is coming 😭😭 #WWERAW https://t.co/qN9CL6Guej

MVP had a backstage interaction with Bobby Lashley on RAW this week, asking him to rejoin forces with him, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. Although Lashley didn't immediately agree to MVP, it remains to be seen if The All Mighty changes his mind soon.

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's return? Do you see him winning the Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

