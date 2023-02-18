"What an awful idea", "MVP must be fired"- WWE Universe reacts to 28-year-old star potentially joining The Hurt Business

Mentored by MVP, The Hurt Business was one of the most popular stables in WWE during the pandemic era. There have been hints about the group reforming once again, with a recent report indicating that they could be emboldened by the addition of Carmelo Hayes.
Carmelo Hayes has been on a rapid ascend ever since joining the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. He has been a prominent part of the NXT division and has a long list of achievements in a short time on the brand. He recently teased going after Bron Breakker for the NXT title.
According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has huge plans in store for the 28-year-old. It was reported that Hayes could join The Hurt Business upon making his main roster debut.
The idea was not well received by the majority of the fans, as they believe that the rising star was capable of shining on his own. Many also don't want to see Carmelo Hayes get separated from Trick Williams, as the duo have done a commendable job on NXT. However, a few fans welcomed the idea.
Embedded below are a few of the many fans' responses to the report:
WWE has been actively teasing the reunion of The Hurt Business over the last few weeks. MVP has been seen talking to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in the background of backstage segments on RAW. The veteran has also had a few interactions with Bobby Lashley, having helped lift The All Mighty's suspension a few months ago.
MVP recently expressed his desire to work with Carmelo Hayes in WWE
Carmelo Hayes has been making waves on NXT ever since signing with the company two years ago. The 28-year-old has received huge praise from veterans in the past and is considered as the next big thing by many.
MVP also recently expressed his desire to work with the former champion. The veteran added that Hayes reminds him of his younger self:
“There’s a young man down in NXT who, unless you’re watching NXT you might not be familiar with him but a young man named Carmelo Hayes. Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they’re pretty tight, MVP stated. “I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP. The presence, the swagger, the confidence, and he’s somebody I would like to work with in the future, hopefully.” (H/T PWmania)
Fans have been eagerly waiting for Carmelo Hayes to make his main roster debut. It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the rising star.