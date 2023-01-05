2 reasons why Omos should be added to WWE's The Hurt Business and 2 he shouldn't

The Hurt Business was one of the most impressive collections of talent in recent WWE history. The group was formed in 2020, and while it only lasted for a brief period of time, it made a big impact on fans. The faction consisted of four members. It began with Bobby Lashley and MVP united, but Shelton Benjamin quickly joined the fold. Cedric Alexander joined shortly after The Gold Standard was added to the group.

Lashley has often said that the group is no more while he's on television, indicating that The Hurt Business may never reform. Despite that, Bobby expressed interest in the group reforming in interviews away from RAW, which fans were excited to see. Recent events may indicate that the stable is indeed set to return.

MVP was recently seen on WWE RAW talking to Adam Pearce about Bobby Lashley. Then on the latest episode of the red brand, MVP was seen with Shelton and Cedric. While the group potentially reuniting certainly seems to be in the works, the faction may be different than fans remember.

According to reports, Omos may also be part of the reformed stable. MVP has been managing The Nigerian Giant for nearly a year now. Still, fans are questioning whether the big man belongs. Should he be included if the group reforms?

Below are two reasons why Omos should be added to The Hurt Business and two reasons why he shouldn't.

#4. Should: It could help Omos further develop

Omos with MVP

Omos is an interesting talent. On the one hand, many WWE fans aren't completely enthralled by his work. Some in the audience don't enjoy the big-man style, especially from a talent who is relatively green still.

On the other hand, Omos has tools that can't be taught. He's billed at 400 pounds and stands at 7 feet 3 inches. The Nigerian Nightmare turns heads wherever he goes.

Omos joining The Hurt Business would be great for him as it would allow him to improve and develop without the focus and spotlight being put directly on his massive shoulders. He could improve in the background and at live events while working with four supremely talented stars.

#3. Shouldn't: His inclusion might not make sense

While Omos would benefit from joining The Hurt Business, his inclusion may not be a good idea. WWE is trying to correct the course and have more consistency and better continuity, in part with their hiring of Rob Fee, so having Bobby Lashley team up with his recent rival might be a bad idea.

Bobby Lashley and Omos clashed heading into WWE WrestleMania last year and then on big events following The Show Of Shows. Their rivalry became extremely personal, especially with MVP's inclusion in the story. It just wouldn't make sense for the two to be friends now.

The counter to this point is that MVP was the one who betrayed Lashley in the first place, so if Omos shouldn't be in the group, neither should Mr. 305. While that point is reasonable, MVP and All Mighty have a lot of success together and a long history of being united. The two overcoming their issues makes more sense than Omos and Lashley suddenly uniting for the first time.

#2. Should: The Hurt Business will be even more credible

Omos on RAW

Credibility is essential in wrestling. If a talent, tag team, or stable has no credibility, they won't get very far. A stable needs more credibility than ever in the modern era, thanks to groups such as Judgment Day and The Bloodline dominating WWE on a weekly basis.

The Hurt Business should have a lot of credibility in theory, but the booking of some of the stars over the past few years may damage it. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have been non-entities on television. If they do appear, they typically lose a match or get beat up.

While the stable reforming can boost their credibility, Omos being included will elevate it to a new level. A seven-foot-tall monster standing behind them can make a dramatic difference in their presentation. Who would laugh at Cedric or Shelton if Omos has their backs?

#1. Shouldn't: WWE likely doesn't want to risk the natural chemistry the group had as a foursome

The Hurt Business was a great group. The stars included had a natural chemistry that was obvious on-screen. They felt genuine and authentic, as if they were all working towards a common goal. The WWE Universe could sense that authenticity.

Fans get excited at just the possibility that the stable could reform thanks to the impact it had on the audience. The stars all spoke glowingly about their time together. Seemingly, everybody is in favor of the gang getting back together.

Omos being added to the mix could potentially throw off their chemistry. If you mix a can of tuna fish with a perfect cookie recipe, your cookies won't taste quite right. The Nigerian Giant may be an ingredient that adds to the recipe, but he could also end up spoiling the entire thing. That might not be a risk WWE wants to take.

