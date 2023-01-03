WWE Rumor Roundup: Top superstar done with the company and will not return, Major team to re-unite, Becky Lynch has refused to work with top star

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, and Sasha Banks.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding The Boss Sasha Banks as her contract with WWE came to an end at the end of 2022. The industry has been rife with speculation as to what her next move will be. Some reports stated that she had spoken to WWE about a possible return but the talks fell apart.

3) Naomi is officially done with WWE

Sasha Banks isn't the only superstar who seems to be done with the company. PWInsider has reported that Sasha Banks is expected to be part of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th. It was also reported that she will not be alone and her former tag team partner Naomi will also be at the event.

This means that Naomi is also done with WWE. Both women walked out of the company in May last year after having a disagreement over their booking. It was believed that Naomi would eventually return to the company due to her family connection with The Bloodline. She is the wife of Jimmy Uso.

2) Becky Lynch is no longer interested in a match against Ronda Rousey

There was a time when it was believed that WWE was building toward Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Last year, however, they chose to go with Rousey vs Charlotte Flair instead. Wrestling and MMA reporter Steven Muehlhausen has now stated that sources have told him that The Man is no longer interested in a match against The Baddest Woman on The Planet.

"Sources: In regards to no Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey at Mania, people close to Lynch feel the match has lost its luster and should've been 1 on 1 at WrestleMania 35 when Ronda was at her apex. #WWE"

Ronda Rousey recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to a returning Charlotte Flair. The long rivalry between the two women seems to be far from over. It will be interesting to see who Lynch will face at WrestleMania 39 if she isn't keen on having the originally planned match.

1) The Hurt Business to return with Omos?

The Hurt Business was a force to be reckoned with during their brief period as a faction on RAW. Led by MVP, the faction consisted of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Xero News recently stated on Patreon that there are plans on bringing the faction back with the addition of The Nigerian Giant Omos.

“There has been internal talk of reuniting The Hurt Business, but perhaps a little differently. Some want Omos to be in the group too,”

Omos has not been seen on RAW off of late. He associated himself with MVP after turning on Bobby Lashley. His last match was a defeat against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022. With Lashley teasing a heel persona, it would be a good idea to bring the faction back.

