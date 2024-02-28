Is WWE releasing a Randy Orton documentary? All we know so far

Randy Orton's career in WWE until now has been nothing short of glorious. While Orton continues to wrestle in the Stamford-based promotion week after week, most fans feel he has already achieved the status of a legend. A 14-time world champion, not many possess the accolades The Viper has.

Orton's legendary career in the WWE has led him to feature on A&E's documentary titled, 'WWE Legends.' Trailers for the same are circulating on social media which has led many to believe that the documentary is completely based on the 14-time world champion. However, that's not the case.

The documentary Randy Orton is featured in is called WWE Legends. This documentary gives wrestling fans an insight into the personal and professional lives of their favorite WWE Superstars. The first episode of season four features Orton and his career.

Similarly, the following episodes, which are yet to be released, will feature the likes of Diamon Dallas Page and The British Bulldog. Hence, fans must not confuse Orton's episode to be a separate documentary of his own. However given his career in WWE, the Stamford-based promotion would surely want to make a dedicated documentary for The Legend Killer down the line.

WWE Star reveals he seeks advice from Randy Orton

As mentioned above, Randy Orton's career in WWE has been filled with accolades and experiences that help him guide some of the young superstars in the promotion. Recently, a superstar from Monday Night RAW revealed that he turns to The Apex Predator for advice.

The superstar in question is Chad Gable. During an interview with TV Insider, Gable said that Randy Orton is the guy he tries to get thoughts and feedback from. Gable added that Orton's answers have always been truthful. The Alpha Academy member said:

"I would say, Randy Orton. I don’t try to bother people too much with questions, especially when you know the answer to questions you may ask. But there are a few things I’ve struggled with during my time here, and Randy has been a guy I ask to get actual thoughts and feedback from. He has been through it all and knows pretty much anything. I’ve always reached out to him. He gives me the answers that resonate and are truthful."

It is good to see members of the WWE locker room hold Orton in such high regard. Given he plans on wrestling for a long time, the 14-time world champion will be able to guide plenty of talents like Chad Gable.