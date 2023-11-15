Is WWE rewarding popular star following highly acclaimed Gunther rivalry? Analyzing potential reason for blockbuster match

Gunther is a dominant WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has defeated many quality perfomers while defending his prized title, but it could be argued that his best series of matches came courtesy of his bouts with Chad Gable.

The former United States Olympian battled hard to win the coveted title, but ultimately came up short in a special RAW main event. He has promised to dethrone The Ring General in the future, but for now, their paths are seemingly leading them towards different directions.

The matches between Gunther and Chad Gable, along with the story, were very well received by fans. As a result, WWE may want to reward Chad with a consolation prize of sorts. Master Gable may be winning the NXT Heritage Cup.

Alpha Academy appeared on WWE NXT this week. The popular stable appeared alongside Meta-Four on the Supernova Sessions, Noam Dar's talk show. After a spirited and hilarious back and forth, Noam accidentally accepted a match with Gable next week for the coveted cup.

The decision behind the match could be quite simple. Gable winning the cup would give him a boost after losing such a major feud, while also adding another accolade to his record. Chad could also add star power on NXT while still competing on Monday Night RAW. Plus, even Noam benefits by working with a star like Master Gable. It could be a win for everybody.

Gunther has a major WWE Intercontinental Championship match

While Chad Gable has a major title match next Tuesday, Gunther has a blockbuster bout of his own coming up in less than two weeks. The Ring General will be in action at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Gunther will be defending the Intercontinental Championship at the big show in Chicago. His opponent will be a man synonymous with the prize, The Miz. The former WWE Champion recently earned a shot at the title, although it ended in somewhat controversial nature.

The Miz won a Fatal 4-Way Match also featuring Ivar, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet. He pinned Reed following a missed Tsunami, while Ivar pinned The Human Highlight Reel. Ricochet kicked out at the last second of a slow count, but Bronson did not, giving The Miz the win and earning him a title shot.

Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, and in the midst of an incredible run with the belt. While The A-Lister is unlikely to dethrone the seemingly unbeatable champion, anything can happen in World Wrestling Entertainment.

