Is WWE's newest signee Dragon Lee related to Rey Mysterio?

In the latest news, Dragon Lee has signed with WWE and is keen on becoming the next Rey Mysterio. The reigning AAA World Tag Team Champion will join the WWE Performance Center next month, as per reports by ESPN.

Like other unmasked luchadors, Dragon Lee's real name is yet to be known. He is the son of Arturo Muñoz (aka La Bestia del Ring). His older brothers are Carlos Muñoz (aka Dralistico in Lucha Libre) and Arturo Muñoz (aka Rush in AEW).

Lee has vast experience in wrestling. Apart from AAA, he has performed in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. The 27-year-old has held several championships across different promotions, including a historic 1,197-day run with the CMLL World Lightweight Championship.

Is Dragon Lee related to Rey Mysterio? The answer is no. However, he does take inspiration from The Master of 619, as revealed by him after his WWE joining:

"I think I can become the new Rey Mysterio in WWE,” Lee said. “I just need the opportunity. [Finn Balor] told me, ‘Would you like to be in WWE?’ [laughs]. I said, ‘Yeah, sure. Why not?’(…) It was something special for me." (H/T Clutchpoints)

Finn Balor and Dragon Lee have been friends since their time in NJPW and the Judgment Day leader vouched for Lee. Their real-life friendship can take shape on the screen, although Lee is better known as a babyface while Balor is a heel.

WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, earlier disclosed that he was planning NXT Japan and NXT Mexico for 2023. Lee's signing is a step towards expanding and promoting the WWE product in other countries.

How could WWE incorporate Dragon Lee alongside Rey Mysterio?

WWE usually plays genie to the wishes of its performers. If Dragon Lee wants to be the 'next Rey Mysterio,' he would probably be pitted against or aligned with the legend to prove his talent. The latter option seems more interesting, given the current circumstances on SmackDown and RAW.

Following a short stint in NXT, Lee might assist the struggling Mysterio and act as a son to him. He can carry his legacy forward until he crosses paths with Dominik Mysterio. Both stars could make up for a long-term storyline due to being separated by brands.

This story shows Rey Mysterio could be forced to choose between blood and legacy. Judgment Day might play its part in the potential drama, but counteracting it could be returning WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge.

