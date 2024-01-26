Is WWE spreading misinformation among fans under Triple H's leadership? Analyzing the possibility

Triple H has been nothing short of incredible since taking over the reins at WWE. The storytelling and in-ring performances have been top-notch. However, as with everything, his time at the top has not come without criticism. And, after the recent fiasco surrounding the potential card for WrestleMania 40, his leadership is in question once again, as rumors suggest the company is spreading misinformation.

WWE was in the headlines today, as they were reportedly unhappy about Sports Illustrated's article regarding the WrestleMania 40 match card. Following the report, the author, Justin Barrasso, released a statement apologizing for the "spoilers." But, most interestingly, in his statement, he implies that the company may be purposely spreading misinformation.

In his apology, Barrasso stated that he reported on what was provided to him by his reliable sources. With that in mind, he is of the opinion that this was a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation, and it could have even been perpetrated by WWE itself.

The idea that the Stamford-based company has given out such sensitive information is unimaginable. However, there could be a viable reason for this action. Triple H and WWE may be trying to throw fans off their scent. As we head toward WrestleMania 40, certain matchups are becoming more and more clear to the WWE Universe, or so it seems. As such, in an attempt to divert fans' attention from the obvious facts, information may have been leaked.

Granted, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling whether or not WWE did partake in such an act. Fans will simply have to wait and see what the finalized card for WrestleMania 40 looks like.

Triple H and WWE have been criticized for their booking of Kairi Sane

The reported spread of misinformation aside, the criticism toward Triple H is not limited to just that. Recently, the WWE Universe has raised concerns over The Game's booking of one particular WWE Superstar. This happens to be none other than Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane.

Taking to X, several fans shared their concerns over Sane's current run with the company. They believe that the Japanese star is uber-talented and deserves much better than what WWE is currently doing with her.

Clearly, there are things that WWE can improve upon, especially when it comes to the talent some of their current stars possess. Hopefully, the fans can see some improvements in the coming year.

What do you think of Triple H's run at the helm of WWE? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

