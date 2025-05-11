Is WWE star Jeff Cobb Samoan?

Jeff Cobb had been rumored to make his debut in WWE for weeks now, and Backlash 2025 ended up being the night he made headlines. As the United States Championship match between Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre neared its end, chaos unfolded when Solo Sikoa made his way to the ring, bringing with him the shocking WWE debut of Jeff Cobb.

The star is seemingly the newest member of the Bloodline, and fans have been questioning if he is a Samoan as well. The truth is that he isn’t. Cobb is not a Samoan and is in no way related to Roman Reigns or the Anoa’i family. Rather, the 42-year-old is from Guam and is of Filipino descent, and has been added to the faction to add a major twist to the story.

The crowd erupted as the powerhouse made his way to the ring, but Jacob Fatu appeared visibly confused by their presence, expecting an ambush rather than assistance. Solo Sikoa was expected to turn on Fatu after weeks of tension, but instead of turning on The Enforcer, Cobb intervened and added a new wrinkle in the storyline.

Cobb took out LA Knight with a brutal assault outside the ring, allowing the champion to capitalize immediately and secure the pinfall. The moment marked a pivotal twist in the Bloodline’s saga, teasing an uneasy alliance and leaving a plethora of opportunities open for the company. Cobb stood tall beside Sikoa, with Fatu still unsure of the former Tribal Chief’s plans. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the United States Champion.

Will Jeff Cobb replace Jacob Fatu in the Bloodline?

Jeff Cobb's shocking WWE debut at Backlash 2025 may have just changed the landscape of The Bloodline's story. While fans expected Solo Sikoa to turn on Jacob Fatu during his United States Title defense against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest, the twist came when Cobb appeared from nowhere.

Fatu was clearly caught off guard and watched in confusion as Cobb took out Knight and helped him retain the gold. However, the alliance didn’t feel like it was planned. Rather, it felt like a warning for the entire roster, including the US Champion.

The confusion on Fatu’s face hinted that he wasn’t in on the plan, and WWE may now be planting seeds for a much bigger betrayal. With Sikoa pulling the strings, Cobb could become his new enforcer, setting up a brutal two-on-one assault on the champion in the coming weeks.

The heat between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu that WWE has been featuring for weeks could explode into a full-blown feud, leading to Fatu defending his title against Sikoa at SummerSlam, with Jeff Cobb in Sikoa’s corner.

WWE seems to have some big plans for the Bloodline story on SmackDown, and fans will have to wait and see if any other twists are in store for the faction.

