Major WWE star set for Backlash debut; Earth-shattering Bloodline plans reportedly in the works

A popular star could be set for a major debut at tonight's WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. A new report suggests that the name in question could be involved in a Bloodline-related storyline.
Jeff Cobb started his pro wrestling career in 2009, and since then, he has made a huge name for himself by competing in different independent wrestling promotions. Cobb has also recently competed in All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this year, it was reported that Jeff has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment and is currently listed on SmackDown's internal roster.
A new report by Fightful now suggests that Jeff Cobb could debut tonight at Backlash 2025. The report also highlighted that the star could be involved in a Bloodline-related storyline at some point in the future.
Jeff Cobb has already proved his worth by winning several titles in different wrestling promotions, including the NEVER Openweight Championship in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).
Tonight, The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. It will be interesting to see if Cobb will debut at Backlash by possibly getting involved in this bout in some capacity.