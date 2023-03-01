Is WWE star Nathan Frazer related to Seth Rollins? Looking at the connection between the two

NXT star Nathan Frazer and former WWE Champion Seth Rollins have quite a bit in common when it comes to their in-ring styles. It's something that many fans have pointed out since the 24-year-old British sensation arrived in NXT.

The reasoning behind that stems from Frazer's training, as he learned his trade from the Monday Night Messiah himself. While not related by blood, the two share similar styles. A blend of high-flying artistry, an array of kicks, and well-timed in-ring ability is enough to push fans to compare the two.

Nathan Frazer @WWEFrazer



Tonight, almost 4 years later, I make my debut for



I wish I could go back in time and tell that kid on the left just how far he’s come.



#WWENXT On the 3rd of May 2018, I started my pro wrestling training at @BlackandBrave with @WWERollins and @MBrave13 Tonight, almost 4 years later, I make my debut for @WWENXT I wish I could go back in time and tell that kid on the left just how far he’s come. On the 3rd of May 2018, I started my pro wrestling training at @BlackandBrave with @WWERollins and @MBrave13.Tonight, almost 4 years later, I make my debut for @WWENXT. I wish I could go back in time and tell that kid on the left just how far he’s come. #WWENXT https://t.co/4L7plWsRzd

In 2018, Frazer started his pro wrestling journey with Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, run by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave. Less than five years later, Frazer is in the same company as Rollins, making his mark in the business and wowing the WWE Universe every Tuesday night.

WWE @WWE



@WWEFrazer @WesLee_WWE #WWENXT Bodies are FLYING in this North American Championship Match Bodies are FLYING in this North American Championship Match 😱@WWEFrazer @WesLee_WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/AYoDQhjds8

Those comments rang in from the wrestling world again tonight when Frazer challenged Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. It was a stellar opening bout that saw Frazer nearly tear the gold away from Lee.

Why do fans call Nathan Frazer Seth Rollins' son?

Clearly, Seth Rollins could not be Nathan Frazer's father. At 36 years of age, Rollins would've been 12 at the time Frazer was born. So why do fans continue to call him Rollins' son?

Well, it all boils down to a simple throwaway tweet from Frazer back in 2022.

During his exciting series with Axiom on NXT 2.0, Frazer caught the masked superstar with a superplex, rolling through much like his trainer. Instead of a Falcon Arrow, though, Frazer connected with a spinning neckbreaker.

Frazer then moved to the top rope for the Phoenix Splash, one of the oldest moves in The Visionary's arsenal. Following the match, he tweeted out, "Like father, like son," while tagging Rollins.

Would you like to see Nathan Frazer take on Seth Rollins before the multi-time WWE Champion steps away? Let us know in the comments section below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes