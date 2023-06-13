Is WWE subtly hinting at breaking up their second-most important faction on RAW after just 14 months together?

The Bloodline is by far WWE's most important faction and has been for the last few years. They've had an incredible tenure so far, but if it weren't for The Bloodline, the other faction that holds paramount importance would be The Judgment Day.

For the last 14 months, they have evolved from being Edge's spooky faction to arguably the second-most popular and important faction in all of WWE. But could WWE be subtly hinting at a breakup?

Last week on RAW, Damian Priest urged Finn Balor not to be at ringside for his World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins. Balor made an appearance against Priest's wishes, and this week, the same happened when The Archer of Infamy was going out for his Money in the Bank qualifier match.

He specifically requested The Judgment Day not to come out for his match against Matt Riddle and looked towards Finn Balor, who had little to say.

Balor seemed serious throughout the show, even when he was walking out to the ring to call out Seth Rollins. Although Balor is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, he isn't expected to win.

It seems like WWE is teasing a face turn for Finn Balor despite him being the clear heel in his feud against Seth Rollins.

If the tensions continue, then it could potentially lead to the break up of The Judgment Day. It's no secret that Balor took a bit of a back seat to Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley - who has become the heart and soul of the faction.

Damian Priest, meanwhile, has risen to importance post-WrestleMania 39 during his feud against Bad Bunny. This is Balor's biggest moment in a long time, and we're curious to see what Triple H has planned for him.

