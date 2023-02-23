"It got real stiff" - Details on Kurt Angle's backstage fight with WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently revealed how Kurt Angle and the late Eddie Guerrero got into a backstage fight after one of their matches on live TV.

Angle and Guerrero had one of the greatest feuds in wrestling history, which spawned multiple matches. Their crowning achievement was at WrestleMania 20, where Eddie Guerrero retained his WWE Championship in an all-time great bout.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long recalled how during one of Kurt Angle and Guerrero's matches, things got a little stiff inside the ring. The former SmackDown GM revealed that this led to the two getting into a backstage fight, with others on the roster rushing to separate them.

"There's nothing bad you can say about Kurt. Kurt was the real deal, man. I can never forget the time when Kurt and Eddie were in the ring, and it got real stiff. And once they came back after the match, they continued backstage and we had to break them up. These two guys were the real deal," said Teddy Log (25:39 25:57)

WWE legend Kurt Angle says Eddie Guerrero should have taken care of himself

One of the most tragic losses in wrestling history is of Guerrero, who passed away in 2005 at the age of just 38 due to heart failure.

In an interview last year, Kurt Angle opened up about his close friend's passing, saying WWE wasn't to be blamed. Angle stated that Eddie Guerrero should have taken out the time to take his health struggles seriously and get himself treated.

“You can’t blame it on the WWE,” Angle said. “Eddie needs to take the blame because he knew something was wrong with himself and he just didn’t wanna find out, I don’t think. I’m not saying Eddie wanted to die on purpose. I’m saying Eddie just didn’t wanna take the extra time to find out if something was wrong with him, and I think he should have. He would be alive today if he would have done that.”

Eddie Guerrero remains one of wrestling's most influential athletes, with performers across the globe looking up to his legendary body of work.

