"It made me feel a little uncomfortable" - When Trish Stratus commented on getting forcefully kissed by ex-female WWE star

In late 2005, Mickie James made her WWE main roster debut. She entered a storyline with Trish Stratus, playing the role of an obsessed fan of the Diva of the Decade.

In December of that same year, James became the number-one contender for Stratus' Women's Championship after defeating Victoria in a one-on-one match. Ahead of her scheduled match with her role model at the 2006 New Year's Revolution, the 44-year-old put Christmas decorations in the locker room to surprise Stratus. She then shocked her future opponent by forcefully kissing her under a mistletoe.

Although James tried to apologize to a confused Stratus, the latter stormed out of the locker room. In a backstage interview on the following episode of RAW, the Diva of the Decade opened up about her kiss with Mickie. She claimed it made her feel uncomfortable.

"Well, it made me feel a little uncomfortable, Todd. But this match on Sunday, I'm facing Mickie James, you know I've been champion for over a year now, I know what I gotta do when I face her," she said.

Although Stratus retained her championship at New Year's Revolution, she later dropped it to the latter at WrestleMania 22.

What did Mickie James say about kissing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus?

During a previous episode of her GAW TV podcast on YouTube, Mickie James was asked by her co-host, Socal Val, about kissing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on television.

The multi-time Women's Champion stated that kissing the 48-year-old was "fine," claiming she tried to do it several times.

"[You kissed Trish at least once, right?] I tried to so many times. [That's cool I think about it a lot] Yeah, it's fine," she said.

Although Stratus initially retired in 2006, she made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company over the past few years. In 2023, she returned as a full-time superstar for a brief run, during which she feuded with Becky Lynch.

The seven-time Women's Champion last competed in September 2023 when she lost to The Man in a historic Steel Cage match at Payback.

