"It would push me beyond my comfort zone" - WWE legend wants first-time-ever clash against Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley knocked it out of the proverbial park in recent times. Her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 cemented her status as one of the top stars in the women's division. Hall of Famer Lita has now revealed that facing Ripley in a match would mean a great deal to her.

The legend returned to the squared circle last year for a title match against Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. While it was a satisfying "retirement match" for her, Lita returned to WWE TV once again this year. In a surprising turn of events, she teamed up with The Man to capture gold. The duo held the belts for 42 days.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Lita reminisced about her match against Becky Lynch last year. She expressed that at the time, she believed it was a poetic end to her career. When asked about the blockbuster match against Rhea Ripley, the Hall of Famer revealed that she knew The Eradicator had mentioned her as a dream opponent, then stated:

"She's an incredible talent. I would love to work with her because it would really push me. It would push me beyond my comfort zone and I feel like I've been satisfied with what I've done in this chapter, but I would love to see how far I could take it," she said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion names her dream opponent

Prior to her rise to superstardom after aligning with Edge and subsequently forming their own version of The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley spoke highly of Lita during an episode of The Bump. The Eradicator stated:

''Lita is one of the nicest people I have met in this business,'' said Ripley. ''She is so humble, especially for all of the things she has accomplished and done in her career, and it is so wild to even think that she could say these nice things about me because I feel like I have not done as much as her but she is always praising me and I do appreciate it. It makes me feel very special. I would love to step in the ring with Lita.'' [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

The mouthwatering bout could happen at some point down the line, perhaps even later this year at a major WWE premium live event.

What are your thoughts on a first-time-ever clash between Rhea Ripley and Lita?

