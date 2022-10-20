Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has criticized Liv Morgan's recent portrayal as a tough and edgy character in WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has traded being an underdog for a hardcore wrestler since reigniting her feud with Ronda Rousey. Before Extreme Rules, she tried to prove to The Baddest Woman on the Planet that she can be extreme. She assaulted Lacey Evans with a kendo stick and put her through a table. On SmackDown last week, she attacked Sonya Deville backstage and put her through a table as well.

During the latest episode of The Experience, Jim Cornette reviewed Liv Morgan attacking The Pridefighter. He compared her to WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher.

"Cruella Deville is doing an interview in the backstage area and here comes Liv Morgan, who is now the second coming of goddamn Abdullah the Butcher, and is just gonna f***ing viciously attack everybody and she's hardcore. And they have a big, in quotation marks, fight, on the same show as Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre did it well. Now here's another backstage fight amongst girls and it was ridiculous... What lunatic thinks that Liv Morgan is ever going to be taken as a danger and a menace to society?" said Cornette. (7:00-8:24)

WWE could have major plans for Liv Morgan involving former Universal Champion

Bray Wyatt made a surprise return to WWE at Extreme Rules, and fans have been talking about him potentially forming a new group known as Wyatt 6. It's been speculated that Morgan could join forces with The Eater of Worlds, as it looks like she may be undergoing a character change.

When she attacked Sonya Deville on SmackDown, there was a mysterious hooded figure in the background and something that looked like Bray Wyatt's new logo. Morgan is a big horror fan, so her being paired with the former Universal Champion could be interesting.

