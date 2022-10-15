[Photo] Mysterious hooded figure spotted in former champion's backstage segment amid Bray Wyatt stable speculations

Bray Wyatt made a sensational return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 after his former Firefly Funhouse puppets appeared in human form in the crowd. This led many to believe that The Eater of the Worlds will once again be leading a faction of his own called "Wyatt 6", which will see the characters come to life.

One of the names that have been tossed around to play Abby the Witch's character is Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently lost her title to Ronda Rousey and has been displaying a darker side over the last few days.

This week on SmackDown, Morgan continued to showcase her aggressive side as she assaulted Sonya Deville backstage after the latter poked fun at her. However, a mysterious hooded figure was also spotted in the background during the segment, which looked very similar to Abby the Witch's character at Extreme Rules.

This has added further fuel to the rumors that Liv is indeed joining forces with Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt addressed the WWE universe on SmackDown

The former Universal Champion made his return to TV programming after more than a year away from WWE. Wyatt displayed a different side of himself in his first promo back as he thanked the fans for their support.

Bray also mentioned that he had lost a lot in the past couple of years, including some of his loved ones, paying tribute to one of his closest friends Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper in WWE).

However, the promo ended on a surprise note as a figure in the mask that Wyatt wore at Extreme Rules showed up on the Titantron, leaving fans confused about the former Universal Champion's character.

Fans might have to wait another week to get answers as according to reports, Bray will only be present on SmackDown moving forward. The Eater of the Worlds was a member of the blue brand during his last Universal Championship run in 2020.

Wyatt was defeated by Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match involving Braun Strowman at Payback 2020, after which he moved over to RAW.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's promo on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments, and let us know!

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes