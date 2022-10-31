"It's almost like Nate Diaz" - Wrestling veteran explains why Brock Lesnar's legacy isn't damaged with recent losses in WWE

Brock Lesnar suffered a handful of losses to Roman Reigns in 2022. At WrestleMania 38, he lost the WWE Championship to The Tribal Chief, and at SummerSlam, he lost a Last Man Standing Match for the world title.

Speaking on the Keepin' IT 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan explained why losses in WWE wouldn't tarnish The Beast Incarnate's legacy.

Konnan compared Lesnar to UFC icon Nate Diaz, claiming that the two men would always be a draw even if they suffered significant losses.

"Yeah, because he even brings up, 'Oh, he lost three times', it doesn't matter, bro. He's a unique character, he'll always get over because he's one of a kind. You know what I'm saying? And it's almost like Nate Diaz, he could lose three more times, he's still Nate Diaz. You know what I'm saying? People wanna see him, people want to see Brock, he's an attraction," said Konnan. [1:28 - 1:46]

Lesnar himself is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and had one of the best short runs in the organization's history. He also shared the octagon with Cain Velasquez, whom he later crossed paths with in a WWE ring.

Jim Cornette recently gave his take on Brock Lesnar's upcoming match with Bobby Lashley

Jim Cornette recently discussed Brock Lesnar's upcoming match with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate recently returned to WWE on an episode of RAW to confront The All Mighty.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette previewed the upcoming clash between Lesnar and Lashley, which will be a rematch. He believes fans will cheer for the former world champion even though it was meant to be the opposite.

Cornette said:

"They suddenly had Brock reappear and switch heel out of nowhere," said Cornette. "He just beat the sh** out of Bobby Lashley, the babyface, and the people cheered madly while he did it. So, unfortunately, I think they are probably going to cheer Brock against Lashley, even though it is supposed to be set up to be exactly the opposite."

Brock Lesnar will aim to get back on winning terms in WWE after losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Lashley will look to bounce back from his recent loss to Seth Rollins.

