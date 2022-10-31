Jim Cornette believes the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel will not be received by fans as WWE intends.

The Beast Incarnate returned to WWE on a recent episode of RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty was set to defend the United States Championship against Seth Rollins when Lesnar arrived. He attacked Lashley and The Visionary went on to capture the US Title.

On episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran previewed the upcoming bout between The All Mighty and The Beast at Crown Jewel:

"They suddenly had Brock reappear and switch heel out of nowhere," said Cornette. "He just beat the sh** out of Bobby Lashley, the babyface, and the people cheered madly while he did it. So, unfortunately, I think they are probably going to cheer Brock against Lashley, even though it is supposed to be set up to be exactly the opposite." [13:00 - 13:22]

Cornette added that the match will likely accomplish the exact opposite of what WWE set out to do:

"Bobby was a stronger heel, and also could take care of himself better as a heel with the manager and the group, because he's not an over-the-top personality. They are going to gravitate to Lesnar because he's a f***ing freak of various natures. I'm looking forward to seeing it from an athletic standpoint, but I think it will probably accomplish exactly the opposite of what they apparently want, which was Brock to turn heel on Lashley." [13:32 - 14:08]

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Former WWE Champion doesn't dwell on his loss to Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston about his loss to Brock Lesnar, which ended his WWE Championship run. Kingston captured the title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 and the moment was referred to as "KofiMania" amongst the WWE Universe.

Kingston stated during the interview that he doesn't dwell on the loss to Lesnar because it doesn't "serve him any purpose." The 41-year-old added that he still has a lot of time left in his career.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to battle this Saturday at Crown Jewel. The two Superstars met at the Royal Rumble earlier this year and Roman Reigns interfered to lead to a victory for The All Mighty. It will be interesting to see what happens this Saturday at the premium live event.

