"It's about bloody time!" – Wrestling legend wants to join the first WWE Hall of Fame of the Triple H era

The first WWE Hall of Fame ceremony under Triple H's leadership will take place on March 31, 2023. Tony Garea, a long-time employee from the Vince McMahon era, has opened up about his chances of joining the elite group.

Garea wrestled for WWE/WWF between 1972 and 1986. After retiring from in-ring competition, he worked as a road agent for the company between 1986 and 2014.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the wrestling legend recalled how he was supposed to join the Hall of Fame several years ago. However, as he is based in New Zealand, he missed the phone call:

"It would be very nice," Garea said when asked about possibly becoming a 2023 Hall of Famer. "As Spike Milligan said, it's about bloody time! I think that call, they were doing a show in Buffalo, and I was in New Zealand at the time so I wasn't getting calls." [45:11 – 45:33]

Irish comedian Spike Milligan famously declared, "About bloody time!" when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Comedy Awards in 1994.

Garea won the WWWF/WWF Tag Team Championship five times with four different partners: Dean Ho, Haystacks Calhoun, Larry Zbyszko, and Rick Martel (x2).

Will Tony Garea finally join the WWE Hall of Fame?

Someone from the WWE office recently passed Garea's phone number on to another person in the company.

The 76-year-old does not know why WWE might contact him, but he hopes to receive news about a Hall of Fame induction soon:

"They were trying to get my number, one of the office people I know, and we stay in touch, and they asked me if it's all right to give the cell number," Garea continued. "This was about a week ago, but nobody has [called]. If they don't call soon, they're just gonna miss out [laughs]!" [46:07 – 46:28]

It is unclear how many people will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. In recent years, inductees have been announced between December and March in the months leading up to the ceremony.

